"Too bad he was a Phillies fan" - NBA fans react to Kobe Bryant's mural in a Dodgers jersey in Los Angeles

The late Kobe Bryant was honored by Los Angeles with a mural on Saturday. Depicting him in a Dodgers jersey, the artwork appeared over the weekend and sparked strong reactions from NBA fans.A Kobe fan page highlighted the mural on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a picture with a short message.&quot;New Kobe Bryant Dodgers mural in progress in Los Angeles 👀,&quot; the post was captioned.The tweet sparked reactions from NBA fans, who showed love for the artwork of the Mamba.&quot;Hard to find a more respected and therefore loved athlete. He was Los Angeles. Many NBA “greats” today nobody cares about. In the end, people respect authenticity. You can’t fool the people, no matter how many books you read upside down,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Nah where the 2k modders at I need this jersey 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; another added.&quot;The Lakers should make a city edition Dodgers uniform and the Dodger should do the same with Lakers city edition jerseys oh man. Would looooove to start this trend!!!!!!&quot; remarked a third.Jay Kaye @illbearound2024LINK@kobehighlight Hard to find a more respected and therefore loved athlete. He was Los Angeles. Many nba “greats” today nobody cares about. In the end people respect authenticity. You can’t fool the people, no matter how many books you read upside down.J @jordankobewade7LINK@kobehighlight nah where the 2k modders at i need this jersey 🔥🔥🔥S1LV3RF0❌ @truthmankindLINK@kobehighlight The lakers should make a city edition dodgers uniform and the dodger should do the same with lakers city edition jerseys oh man. Would looooove to start this trend!!!!!!Despite many fans showing love to the artwork, not all of them were pleased with it.&quot;Too bad he was a Phillies fan,&quot; a handle wrote.&quot;He didn’t play baseball he played basketball,&quot; expressed another.&quot;As much as I loved Kobe…😬 really don’t think I like this mural. But it’s much better than what I could do.😅,&quot; added a third.&quot;What is yall obsession with Kobe and Dodgers lmao,&quot; remarked a fourth.Kevin Hartman @hartattackmanLINK@kobehighlight Too bad he was a Phillies fanPushya 🤲🏽♥️ @venusianbayLINK@kobehighlight As much as I loved Kobe… 😬 I really don’t think I like this mural. But it’s much better than what I could do. 😅Graceful🦈 @upbilssedLINK@kobehighlight He didn’t play baseball he played basketball.No Longer a USC football based acct @Trojan_boy05LINK@kobehighlight What is yall obsession with Kobe and dodgers lmaoThe mural captures Kobe celebrating in his signature style, tugging at his jersey. But instead of his familiar Lakers colors, he’s portrayed wearing an LA Dodgers uniform.LA Dodgers pay special tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family on bobblehead nightOn Friday, the LA Dodgers honored the Black Mamba with a heartfelt tribute, hosting a special bobblehead night alongside Kobe Bryant’s family. The celebration, held on the eighth day of the eighth month, was a nod to Kobe’s iconic No. 8 jersey and lasting legacy.Sharing images from the celebratory event, the Dodgers captioned the post with a short tribute.&quot;Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night. 💙,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the event, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters took part in pre-game events, which concluded with Bianka throwing the first pitch of the game. Fans also received a limited-edition bobblehead of Kobe in a No. 24 Lakers jersey and Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers, with a baseball bat in hand.