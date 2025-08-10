  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Too bad he was a Phillies fan" - NBA fans react to Kobe Bryant's mural in a Dodgers jersey in Los Angeles

"Too bad he was a Phillies fan" - NBA fans react to Kobe Bryant's mural in a Dodgers jersey in Los Angeles

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 10, 2025 02:55 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
"Too bad he was a Phillies fan" - NBA fans react to Kobe Bryant's mural in a Dodgers jersey in Los Angeles (Image Source: Imagn)

The late Kobe Bryant was honored by Los Angeles with a mural on Saturday. Depicting him in a Dodgers jersey, the artwork appeared over the weekend and sparked strong reactions from NBA fans.

Ad

A Kobe fan page highlighted the mural on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a picture with a short message.

"New Kobe Bryant Dodgers mural in progress in Los Angeles 👀," the post was captioned.

The tweet sparked reactions from NBA fans, who showed love for the artwork of the Mamba.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Hard to find a more respected and therefore loved athlete. He was Los Angeles. Many NBA “greats” today nobody cares about. In the end, people respect authenticity. You can’t fool the people, no matter how many books you read upside down," a fan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Nah where the 2k modders at I need this jersey 🔥🔥🔥," another added.
"The Lakers should make a city edition Dodgers uniform and the Dodger should do the same with Lakers city edition jerseys oh man. Would looooove to start this trend!!!!!!" remarked a third.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Despite many fans showing love to the artwork, not all of them were pleased with it.

"Too bad he was a Phillies fan," a handle wrote.
"He didn’t play baseball he played basketball," expressed another.
"As much as I loved Kobe…😬 really don’t think I like this mural. But it’s much better than what I could do.😅," added a third.
Ad
"What is yall obsession with Kobe and Dodgers lmao," remarked a fourth.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The mural captures Kobe celebrating in his signature style, tugging at his jersey. But instead of his familiar Lakers colors, he’s portrayed wearing an LA Dodgers uniform.

LA Dodgers pay special tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family on bobblehead night

On Friday, the LA Dodgers honored the Black Mamba with a heartfelt tribute, hosting a special bobblehead night alongside Kobe Bryant’s family. The celebration, held on the eighth day of the eighth month, was a nod to Kobe’s iconic No. 8 jersey and lasting legacy.

Ad

Sharing images from the celebratory event, the Dodgers captioned the post with a short tribute.

"Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night. 💙," the caption read.

During the event, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters took part in pre-game events, which concluded with Bianka throwing the first pitch of the game. Fans also received a limited-edition bobblehead of Kobe in a No. 24 Lakers jersey and Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers, with a baseball bat in hand.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications