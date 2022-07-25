“Too bad we weren’t able play together … We would have killed it!” - Yesteryear NBA All-Star thanks LeBron James for a shoutout on Twitter, claims they would have formed a great team

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James gave a shoutout to yesteryear All-Star Mark Price on Twitter. Price was a four-time All-Star guard who played in the NBA for 12 years. He rose to prominence during his stint with LeBron's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Price is one of the most underrated players in NBA history. He was a complete package on the offensive end of the floor and one of the best guards in pick-and-roll situations. James dedicated back-to-back posts on Twitter to appreciate Price's talent.

"MAN Mark Price was so cold!!!" wrote LeBron in his first tweet.

LeBron James @KingJames MAN Mark Price was so cold!!!! MAN Mark Price was so cold!!!! 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐

James retweeted another post, showing a highlight reel of Mark Price's best plays. He captioned it, saying:

"BEYOND UNDERRATED!!!"

Price thanked the 'King' for his kind words, adding that they would've been a solid duo in the league if they played together.

"Appreciate the shoutout @KingJames too bad we weren’t able play together…we would have killed it!" replied Price.

Mark Price and LeBron James indeed would have been a lethal one-two punch. Price's playmaking and ability to score from all three levels makes him a great fit alongside James.

LeBron James hoping to help LA Lakers return to championship status in year 20

LeBron James and the LA Lakers endured a difficult 2021-22 NBA season. They finished the year with a 33-49 record, missing out on the playoffs. James recorded an MVP-caliber year, averaging 30.3 points per game.

However, he only played in 56 games, enduring yet another injury-riddled year. The four-time NBA MVP claimed he's healthy during an appearance in a Drew League game. He dropped 42 points and 16 rebounds in the game.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.



It’s really happening… unreal. LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.It’s really happening… unreal. https://t.co/2tKmEyHhTN

The key to success for the LA Lakers will be LeBron James' health next season. He will need to play at least 65 games to ensure LA finishes in the top six of the Western Conference. The Lakers have only been able to do that once during LeBron's tenure in LA.

StatMuse @statmuse Fun Fact: Lebron James has more playoff wins than the



Raptors

Grizzlies

Hornets

Pelicans

Timberwolves



Combined. Fun Fact: Lebron James has more playoff wins than the RaptorsGrizzliesHornetsPelicansTimberwolves Combined. https://t.co/Bh2iF3gwLC

The Lakers roster needs to get better, though. The Lakers may need to move Russell Westbrook in favor of better role players. Westbrook didn't adapt well as a third option on the team last year. LA may struggle to reach its potential if he stays on the roster.

James will be determined to play playoff basketball next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far