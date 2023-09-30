“Too dope for this bro”: LeBron James in awe of Dwyane Wade’s maiden hole-in-one at Pebble Beach

Despite being retired from the NBA, Dwyane Wade is still creating memorable sporting moments.

The Miami Heat legend recently posted a video of him sinking a hole-in-one while playing on the Pebble Beach golf course, the number one public golf course in America. As you would expect, Wade excitedly celebrated his achievement.

As the video of Wade's impressive feat circled social media, LeBron James — Wade's former teammate and close friend — shared a message on Instagram story. James told Wade that he was "too dope" for his achievement, which is one of the rarest occurrences in golf.

LeBron James praises Dwyane Wade on Instagram

Wade is no stranger to highlight moments. During his NBA career, he was one of the best guards in the league and has been enshrined in the Hall of Fame for his incredible achievements. With a hole-in-one to his name, Wade has proven that his sporting excellence isn't confined to the hardwood.

Golf is incredibly popular among athletes. Some of the biggest names in the NBA, NFL, EPL and NHL regularly talk about their love of being on the golf course. However, we seldom get to witness an incredible shot like the one Wade made.

Steph Curry reacts to Dwyane Wade's hole-in-one

LeBron James wasn't the only NBA superstar to shower love on Dwyane Wade following his hole-in-one. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry also took to Instagram to congratulate Wade.

"This is dope," Curry wrote on his Instagram story.

Steph Curry is known to be a high-level amateur golfer and recently won a celebrity game, winning the 2023 American Century Championship earlier this summer.

Curry also participated in "The Match," where he and Klay Thompson faced off against NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, with the Warriors duo falling short.

On a recent episode of Today's "Sunday Sitdown," Curry playfully credited the Warriors Western Conference semifinals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers as the primary reason behind his success on the golf course this summer.

“I want to thank the Los Angeles Lakers for their contributions to me winning my golf tournaments this summer because I got a four-week head start on golf training camp,” Curry said.

Given Wade's golfing ability and Curry's love of the game, we may see the two face off in a celebrity game in the near future. After all, Curry and Dwyane Wade have battled it out on an NBA court multiple times, so they should have no problem taking that rivalry to the luscious greens of a golf course.