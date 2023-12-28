"Too fire to not have it every single time": Mikal Bridges' Chipotle devotion worth nearly $25,550 spans a decade 

Mikal Bridges is one of the skinniest players in the NBA today. However, it appears his current diet doesn't match his body frame at all. According to GQ Sports, Bridges has been eating at the famous Mexican grill Chipotle every day for the past 10 years. Mexican fast food isn't necessarily a healthy diet, however, Bridges manages to stay in shape.

Mikal Bridges admitted that people call him out for eating Chipotle every day. However, the Brooklyn Nets star can't resist the goodness of Mexican fast food, and is at this point addicted to it:

"I have friends and family that teases me a little about it," Bridges said. "It's too fire to not have it every single time."

Based on Chipotle's menu prices, each meal has an average cost of $7. If we were to compute Birdges' total expenses for the past decade of eating Chipotle every single day, he has approximately spent $25,550 in food consumption.

How has Mikal Bridges performed so far this season?

Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets

Ever since getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets late last season, Mikal Bridges has evolved into the team's top star. This was due to the unfortunate fact that the Nets lost a go-to scorer after the departure of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. While it was too early to tell if Bridges could be considered a star last season since he only played 27 games in Brooklyn, it appears that he's kept his game consistent and could be on the verge of his first All-Star appearance.

As of this publishing, Bridges is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Nets, led by Bridges alongside Cam Johnson, are trying their best to keep up with the teams in the Eastern Conference with a current record of 15-15. It's nothing too impressive, however, looking at their team composition, they're doing way better than expected.

With all that said, if Brooklyn can figure out a way to consistently win games and improve their win-loss record, Mikal Bridges could likely be named to his first All-Star game and might even end up winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award.