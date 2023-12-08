“Too good to speak to you?”: Kevin Durant strikes back at trolls who called him weak minded

Over the past few years, Kevin Durant has built a reputation of interacting with fans on social media. He recently got into it with someone who he feels has flawed logic on the idea of pro athletes talking to critics.

In a post that was directed at Kevin Durant, one person gave their thoughts on the interactions between players and fans online. He feels athletes that come after their haters are weak minded because of where they stand in regards to their craft.

Durant eventually responded to the post, saying he didn't understand the thought process. From his perspective, he doesn't feel like he is too good to not respond to what anyone has to say.

The former MVP has never been shy to interact with people online. Whether it's fans or critics, Durant has built up one of the biggest online reputations among his generation of superstars.

Kevin Durant is never scared to defend his opinions online

When it comes down to it, Kevin Durant is never scared to defend himself among critics online. He proved that in a big way this past summer.

One day, a Twitter Spaces group emerged titled "Kevin Durant is not top 5." Instead of ignoring it and going on about his day, the Phoenix Suns star joined the group and proceeded to put them on blast about their view of the league.

Durant must have taken this group personal, as he continues to play at an elite level this season. Through 19 games, KD is one of the NBA's leading scorers at 31 points per game. He is doing so on incredible efficiency, shooting 52.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

At the age of 35, Durant is still one of the league's elite offensive talents. His play has been a major catalyst in the Suns being able to stay afloat. Even with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal missing time this year, Phoenix still sits above .500 with a record of 12-9.

Even though Durant has solidified himself as an all-time great in the NBA, it has not stopped him from interacting with people on line. He is extremely passionate about the game of basketball and enjoys getting into spirited debates.

Just because he is at a high level in his craft does not mean Durant shouldn't get to use social media as a platform like other fans. He is allowed to go online and defend himself the same way fans go online to critique him.