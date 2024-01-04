“Too hot daddy Lebron”: NBA fans rejoice as LeBron James stars in the new Louis Vuitton Men’s spring-summer campaign

LA Lakers star LeBron James surprised fans by being part of the new Louis Vitton men's spring-summer campaign. James has always cared about fashion as he's made waves with his off-court outfits from time to time.

James posted photos displaying his stylish version on Instagram. Three photos showcased his elegant, comfy and relaxed side of fashion.

Many were astonished with the looks he posted.

Fans loved the photos that James and the team at Louis Vitton made. They couldn't stop themselves from talking about it in the star's comment section.

Here are some of the best reactions.

James continues to catch attention wherever he goes. It's a testament to how influential the NBA star is.

LeBron James didn't talk to reporters after losing to the Miami Heat

The Lakers continued to struggle as they suffered a 110-96 loss against the Miami Heat, who were without their best player, Jimmy Butler, on Wednesday night. Fans weren't happy with how LeBron James performed, ending with only 12 points and then not talking to reporters after the game.

Although the four-time champion tried to help out in the rebounding and assist department, that still wasn't enough. James had eight rebounds and nine assists but went 6-for-18. He also wasn't able to knock down anything from deep, going 0-6 from beyond the arc.

His 12 points and 0-for-6 3-point shooting were season lows. But performances like that don't come too often for James, who is averaging 25.0 points per game and is shooting 39.5% from 3-point range (second-best in his 21 seasons).

The Lakers (17-18) will look to bounce back and snap their three-game losing streak against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday.

Lakers players share their thoughts on last night's loss

The Lakers have a goal this season, and that is to be in the postseason. They are eager to contend for a title, but with their recent performances, it looks like they'll have to work harder to achieve that. After losing to the Heat, star big man Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on their situation.

"If we play how we played tonight, then it’s going to go south for us really bad," Davis said.

Davis isn't the only player who's aware of their struggles. Third-year guard Austin Reaves talked about the situation in the locker room and described it as "s****y."

"We’re losing," Reaves said.

There's still time for the Lakers to regroup, but they have to execute better.