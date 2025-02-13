"Too much coffee", "pulled a Paul Pierce": NBA fans troll Jimmy Butler as forward's stained shorts clip goes viral

A clip of Jimmy Butler's stained shorts during the Golden State Warriors' road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday has been making rounds on the internet. The video features Butler walking to the Warriors' bench with stained shorts as a charging foul by him was under review with just over 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Reacting to the clip, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Butler for the unfortunate incident.

"Too much coffee," a fan tweeted.

"There’s just no way he pulled a Paul Pierce 😂," a fan tweeted.

"Bruh, Jimmy needs a new diaper sponsor! @Huggies 😂," a fan tweeted.

"He took some Curry before the game," a fan tweeted.

"he is at that age leave him alone," a fan tweeted.

"damn and he just sat right back down like nothing happened 💔," a fan tweeted.

The offensive foul by Jimmy Butler was not overturned, which arguably allowed the Dallas Mavericks to edge out with a 111-107 win over the Golden State Warriors. It was the Warriors' first loss since Butler debuted for the team with back-to-back wins.

Jimmy Butler makes blunt statement after Warriors game against Mavericks

Following the Warriors' road loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday, Jimmy Butler expressed his frustrations over his game during a postgame interview. Butler reflected on the turnovers he committed during the contest, especially in the final seconds, as he nudged himself to be better.

"I hate turning the ball over," Butler said. "I don't think that's what I'm supposed to be doing. That's tough. I gotta be better. Damn sure late game, at that. It is what it is now."

Further on in the interview, Jimmy Butler also shared that his game feels a little off right now. However, he assured fans it will improve as he keeps putting in the reps as he adjusts to playing with his new team.

Butler concluded Wednesday's matchup with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a block while shooting 8-of-17. He also had three turnovers in the game, which is understandably a cause for frustration, as he is averaging just 1.3 turnovers per contest this season and 1.6 in his career overall.

In the three games he's played so far with the Golden State Warriors, Butler is averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Golden State currently stands 10th in the Western Conference with a 27-27 record and looks forward to clinching much-needed wins to secure a spot in the playoffs.

