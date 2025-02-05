  • home icon
  • "Took 5 years off my life" - Lakers fans in shambles as LeBron James has major injury scare in 1st game after Luka Doncic trade 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 05, 2025 05:27 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Lakers fans react as LeBron James has major injury scare in 1st game after Luka Doncic trade (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James gave the Lakers fanbase a major scare during the team's first game after adding Luka Doncic amid Tuesday's blowout win over the Clippers. During the third quarter of the clash, James dove for a loose ball despite the Lakers leading 94-73, cruising to a win with 30 seconds left in the quarter.

James Harden and Kris Dunn were also involved in the skirmish as the Clippers duo collided with the Lakers superstar. With Doncic sidelined and the Lakers lacking some firepower after trading another starter, Max Christie, with Anthony Davis, the Lakers fans were scared after seeing James grimacing in pain after that possession.

He also took a while to get back up. However, James avoided an injury on that play. He remained on the floor, closing his night with 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 8 of 13 shots with a +/- of +19 in 31 minutes.

One fan said:

"Bron hitting the floor like that took 5 years off my life"

Another added:

"Had all of us thinking the season was over"

One fan joked:

"You all had that flashback of when your Grandma or Grandpa hit the floor that time. Did you?"

Another added:

"Very scary like if you were scared af"

One fan said:

"Like BE CAREFUL BRO!"

