"Took your foot off the gas? Up 3-1?": Ice Cube's son berates former Clippers guard Lou Williams' 'Bubble' championship claim

Former LA Clippers star Lou Williams made bold statements recently about their run in the 2020 NBA bubble. During that time, only a select few teams participated in the bubble due to the major COVID-19 pandemic scare. While the teams that ended up going to finish the season were seen as brave for risking going out of their homes, some players like Williams didn't want to be there.

With that in mind, Lou Williams stated that in mid-bubble season, he and the Clippers already wanted to call it quits and go home. But with the championship at stake, it was difficult for them to give up so easily. However, Williams also mentioned that when they heard fans and some analysts criticize the 2020 NBA championship, the Clippers lost their drive to go all in and decided to take a step back. Williams said:

"We started to hear the rumblings that nobody is going to respect this chip so we kind of just took our foot off the gas”

Prominent rapper Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. couldn't help but react to Williams' remarks. Jackson Jr. called out the former Clippers star and called him a liar. The reason why he feels this way about Lou is because his team made it to the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs while having a dominant 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets which they unfortunately blew.

"Lmfaooooo took your foot off the gas," Jackson Jr. ranted on Twitter. "Up 3-1? When did you take your foot off the gas when you were up 18 at halftime of game 6? And then what y’all just knew y’all were winning the chip right? So you dismantled your roster the next year? That’s why y’all let Trezz(Montrezl Harrell) go? CAAAP."

Lou Williams' Impactful Stint with the LA Clippers

One of the standout qualities that Lou Williams brought to the LA Clippers was his ability to score in bunches. Renowned for his instant offense and knack for scoring in clutch moments, Williams consistently provided the Clippers with a reliable scoring option off the bench. His offensive versatility, including a deadly mid-range game and a knack for drawing fouls, made him a crucial asset for the team.

Lou Williams fully embraced the position of the sixth man, elevating it to an art form. His attainment of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award on two occasions is a clear testament to the influence he wielded when entering the game from the bench. Williams' capacity to alter the trajectory of a match with his explosive scoring and adept playmaking not only endeared him to fans but also rendered him a crucial asset contributing to the success of the Clippers.