"Top 3 Bust all time": 48 games in 3 seasons makes Ben Simmons 'playing optional' his new trademark - NBA fans blast injured star

Ben Simmons' injury-riddled run in the NBA continues as the Brooklyn Nets guard has now missed a significant chunk of games for the side this season. He has played just six games this season averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

In the 31 games played so far, the Australian has missed 25 of the contests, and his back injury sees no timetable for a return. Simmons is recovering from a nerve impingement in his back and last played on Nov. 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. His absence though saw major flak coming in on social media.

Ben Simmons has played a total of 48 games and missed 153 games over the last three seasons. He has only played in 6 games this season and missed 31.

It has been that sort of a season for the Nets who have missed key rotation players. They are 16-21 and placed 10th in the East. They recently notched up a win against the OKC Thunder, but still have work to do if they intend to make the playoffs.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn provides an update on Ben Simmons' progress

One of the talking points this season when it came to Ben Simmons was his availability. Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn shed light on his player's recovery and progress ahead of the team's matchup against the Thunder.

“He actually had a workout today. Still progressing, which is good. The ability to get on court with multiple bodies around him (Simmons). So, that’s kind of where he’s at and just building from here. So, some good signs moving forward. We’re just got to continue to see how his strength measurements continue to build and just increasing the stimuli for him. Nothing … has set him back from progressing.”

Ahead of the season, it was reported that Simmons was healthy and looked like his old self, but that was short-lived when he sustained his injury again in November. According to the New York Post, the 27-year-old's recovery will next be ramped up to three-on-three, and later five-on-five before he will be cleared to return.

From a contract perspective, the No. 1-overall pick in 2016 and 3x All-Star is making about $37.9 million this season and is due $40.3 million for the 2024-25 season, which will be the last year of his contract. His future though remains uncertain.

The Nets sans Ben Simmons has two tough matchups next, one against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat.