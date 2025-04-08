Top 3 coaching candidates for Nuggets to replace Michael Malone as Denver coach

The Denver Nuggets, with the regular season coming to a close, fired their championship-winning coach, Michael Malone.

In his place, lead assistant David Adelman will guide the Nuggets into the postseason, according to reports.

Malone spent 10 seasons with the Nuggets, winning the championship in 2023. His shocking sack came after Denver (47-32) lost four straight games and were in danger of dropping into the play-in spots.

The Nuggets, via vice chairman of Kroenke Sports Josh Kroenke, said in a team statement:

"While the timing of this decision is unfortunate … it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now. Championship level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver."

With three games left in the regular season, the Nuggets will stick with Adelman as interim coach. However, changes are expected before the 2025-26 season.

Who are the top three candidates for Nuggets coach following Michael Malone's dismissal?

#1. David Adelman

David Adelman would be at the top of the list for the Denver Nuggets' full-time head coach job. Although, this depends on how well he manages their next three games and how far they go in the playoffs.

He is a familiar face that reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will still be used to after seeing the only coach he’s played under fired. He has a strong pedigree, as his father was a former player and a Hall of Fame coach.

While he doesn't have the head coaching experience of some of the other potential candidates, fitting in won’t be an issue as he is well-known and respected in Ball Arena.

#2. Taylor Jenkins

Taylor Jenkins’ dismissal by the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of March also came as a shock. Being the winningest coach in franchise history (250-214) didn’t help his case, but here comes an opportunity for him to return to the sidelines.

Former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins - Source: Imagn

His work with the Grizzlies has made him an enticing option for Denver. His approach to player development, particularly the role he played in the development of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., will be something the Nuggets will keep an eye on.

For Jenkins, this will be an opportunity he can’t pass on. The chance to coach one of the best players in the league, Jokic, would be one he would deeply desire.

#3. Becky Hammon

While this might look like a long shot, what Becky Hammon brings cannot be denied. The Hall of Famer and back-to-back WNBA champion as a coach with the Las Vegas Aces will be an interesting option for Denver.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon - Source: Imagn

She has experience working in the league, having served as assistant to the legendary San Antonio Spurs’ Greg Popovich. During her time with San Antonio, she won the 2015 Summer League and was a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers coaching job in 2021.

While she might seem comfortable in the WNBA, coaching one of the best players in the women’s game, A’ja Wilson, the chance to coach the men’s best player is an enormous challenge and offer she might not refuse.

Whatever their decision may be, a new era has begun in Denver.

