Top 3 landing spots for Josh Hart if he chooses free agency for 2023-24 NBA season

Following a successful run with the New York Knicks, Josh Hart is expected to test free agency a year early. As a promising wing that has played well for multiple franchises, he should garner a lot of interest around the league. With free agency not far away, here are some possible landing spots for the veteran forward.

3 potenital landing spots for Josh Hart in free agency:

1) Cleveland Cavaliers

The first team that makes a lot of sense for Josh Hart this summer is the Cleveland Cavaliers. After finishing fourth in the East last year, they'll be looking to make upgrades this summer.

Since the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell last year, they have almost a complete lineup. However, the one area they could improve in is at the small forward position.

Hart can easily slide into Cleveland's lineup and make an immediate impact. He is an above-average defender and is a good enough three-point shooter to make defenses account for him. For his career, Hart is shooting 35% from deep on close to four attempts per game.

2) Memphis Grizzlies

Another team where Josh Hart can make an impact on day one is the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite all the off-the-court stuff going on with Ja Morant, they still have a chance to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

For years, Dillon Brooks has been the starting small forward for Memphis. He is also a free agent this year, and the team has already made it clear that they don't plan on bringing him back.

The Grizzlies have enough offensive firepower in Morant and Desmond Bane. What they need is supporting players around them who can fill in the gaps. Hart can take on big defensive matchups while also being able to contribute on offense.

3) Dallas Mavericks

They might not have the cap room to make it work, but the Dallas Mavericks are a team that should be targeting players like Josh Hart.

Their top priority is re-signing Kyrie Irving, but Dallas still has to worry about the rest of the roster. In terms of the supporting cast, Hart could be a very impactful player for them.

Part of why the Mavericks missed the playoffs this season is because the Irving trade left them too depleted. They are in need of three-and-D wings, which is where Hart comes in.

With his set of skills, Hart is someone who can easily thrive around a duo like like Irving and Luka Doncic. He can be a big improvement to their defense while providing a relaible kick-out option when the stars get double-teammed.

