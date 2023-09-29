Top 3 reasons why Kyrie Irving could have a career year with the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were 30-32 before acquiring Kyrie Irving. With “Uncle Drew” in the lineup, they stumbled to 8-12, including 5-11 when both Irving and Luka Doncic played together. Dallas dropped from fourth in the Western Conference to eventually missing even the play-in tournament. Many are wondering if the Irving-Doncic pairing will flourish.

Expand Tweet

In 20 games with the Mavs last season, Irving averaged 27 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He shot 51.0% from the field, including 39.2% from behind the arc. With a full training camp and preseason in Dallas, Irving could post up even better numbers and help the Mavericks improve.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are a few reasons why Kyrie Irving’s numbers with the Dallas Mavericks could be the best in his career next season

#3. More scoring opportunities for Kyrie Irving

Spencer Dinwiddie, Christian Wood and Dorian Finney-Smith were the third, fourth and sixth leading scorers of the Dallas Mavericks last season, respectively. None of them will be returning for the 2023-24 campaign. Kyrie Irving’s opportunities could go up without them.

Irving averaged 27 points last season, which is just 0.4 off of his career best. He was at his best in the fourth quarter, he averaged 9.8 PPG, the best in the NBA. Irving may improve his best scoring mark with the Dallas Mavericks next season.

Expand Tweet

Seth Curry, Grant Williams, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will have their touches, but Irving will likely get more shots than any of them.

#2. “Uncle Drew” could average 7+ APG

Kyrie Irving’s career-high in assists was 6.9 APG, which he achieved during the 2018-19 season with the Boston Celtics. In 20 games with the Mavs, he averaged 6.0 dimes per game.

Irving can take over games when Luka Doncic has to rest. Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants him to be better as a playmaker when he is running the plays. He could hit another milestone in assists next season.

Even when “Luka Legend” is on the floor, he can still act as a floor general on certain occasions. Having Doncic around to pass the ball to could bode well for his assists numbers.

#1. Improved chemistry with Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were on the floor in just 16 games last season. More often than not, they ended up just taking turns on the offense instead of working together. They have barely scratched the surface of what they can do as the Dallas Mavericks’ 1-2 punch.

Jason Kidd, after the Mavericks were eliminated from the play-in race, expressed excitement at the potential of Doncic and Irving. A full training camp and preseason are expected to improve their chemistry.

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving just may put up career-best numbers with better chemistry alongside Luka Doncic next season.