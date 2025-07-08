  • home icon
Top 5 Bishop B Hen moments from Jeff Teague's "Club 520 Podcast"

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 08, 2025 07:18 GMT
An image of Jeff Teague and Bishop B Hen side by side
Bishop B Hen has given "Club 520" fans plenty of hilarious moments.

Since 2023, Jeff Teague's "Club 520 Podcast" has entertained listeners with viral moments and riveting stories from the basketball community. Aside from this topnotch content, the podcast has taken off because of the entertaining personalities hosting it: Teague, Darrell "DJ" Wells, and Brandon "Bishop B Hen" Hendricks.

On many occasions, Bishop B Hen has wowed Teague and Wells with his impeccable timing and hilarious delivery. Here are five of B Hen's finest moments from the "Club 520 Podcast."

Top 5 Bishop B Hen moments from Jeff Teague's "Club 520 Podcast"

Bishop B Hen, undisputed Red Lobster expert

Even when he's just trying to be informative, B Hen gets his co-hosts in stitches. In one episode, B Hen unexpectedly dropped nuggets of information related to Red Lobster's procurement of lobster supplies. Awestruck by this expertise, Teague admonished his buddy for not showing the same passion during ad reads.

B Hen calls out Jeff Teague over his Gatorade fixation

Earlier this year, the Club 520 boys welcomed former Slam Dunk Contest participant Trey Murphy III to the show. While Murphy talked about his family's experiences during the All-Star Weekend as the highlight of his NBA career, Teague talked about the "unlimited" supply of Gatorade that he got to enjoy as a player. Unable to resist himself, B Hen smoothly pointed out how Murphy's story far outclassed Teague's Gatorade anecdote.

Bishop B Hen consumes an entire chicken order while recording podcas

youtube-cover
In yet another unsponsored segment related to food, B Hen got his hands on an order of chicken wings with fries and proceeded to consume everything while a "Club 520" episode was being recorded. To B Hen's credit, he kept weighing in on basketball topics even as he gobbled up his food.

Jeff Teague can't stop B Hen from telling a story about his swimming pool

youtube-cover
There's no doubt that the "Club 520" hosts will stick up for one another, but during one episode of the podcast, B Hen was in tears as he told a story about partygoers taking things too far at Teague's residence. As Teague and Wells barely contained their laughter, B Hen recalled how these partygoers were still enjoying themselves in Teague's swimming pool at six in the morning after the party had already come to an end.

"I hate n***** who obey their parents sometimes"

youtube-cover

In a litany that drew uncontrollable giggling from his co-hosts, B Hen once called out individuals who were perhaps too compliant with their parents' orders to wear jeans all day long. "I hate n***** who obey their parents sometimes," he said, causing Wells to howl right beside him.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
