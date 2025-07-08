Since 2023, Jeff Teague's "Club 520 Podcast" has entertained listeners with viral moments and riveting stories from the basketball community. Aside from this topnotch content, the podcast has taken off because of the entertaining personalities hosting it: Teague, Darrell "DJ" Wells, and Brandon "Bishop B Hen" Hendricks.
On many occasions, Bishop B Hen has wowed Teague and Wells with his impeccable timing and hilarious delivery. Here are five of B Hen's finest moments from the "Club 520 Podcast."
Top 5 Bishop B Hen moments from Jeff Teague's "Club 520 Podcast"
Bishop B Hen, undisputed Red Lobster expert
Even when he's just trying to be informative, B Hen gets his co-hosts in stitches. In one episode, B Hen unexpectedly dropped nuggets of information related to Red Lobster's procurement of lobster supplies. Awestruck by this expertise, Teague admonished his buddy for not showing the same passion during ad reads.
B Hen calls out Jeff Teague over his Gatorade fixation
Earlier this year, the Club 520 boys welcomed former Slam Dunk Contest participant Trey Murphy III to the show. While Murphy talked about his family's experiences during the All-Star Weekend as the highlight of his NBA career, Teague talked about the "unlimited" supply of Gatorade that he got to enjoy as a player. Unable to resist himself, B Hen smoothly pointed out how Murphy's story far outclassed Teague's Gatorade anecdote.
Bishop B Hen consumes an entire chicken order while recording podcas
In yet another unsponsored segment related to food, B Hen got his hands on an order of chicken wings with fries and proceeded to consume everything while a "Club 520" episode was being recorded. To B Hen's credit, he kept weighing in on basketball topics even as he gobbled up his food.
Jeff Teague can't stop B Hen from telling a story about his swimming pool
There's no doubt that the "Club 520" hosts will stick up for one another, but during one episode of the podcast, B Hen was in tears as he told a story about partygoers taking things too far at Teague's residence. As Teague and Wells barely contained their laughter, B Hen recalled how these partygoers were still enjoying themselves in Teague's swimming pool at six in the morning after the party had already come to an end.
"I hate n***** who obey their parents sometimes"
In a litany that drew uncontrollable giggling from his co-hosts, B Hen once called out individuals who were perhaps too compliant with their parents' orders to wear jeans all day long. "I hate n***** who obey their parents sometimes," he said, causing Wells to howl right beside him.
