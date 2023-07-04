Top 5 Eastern Conference free agents which are still available for trade: Players, teams & more

While many free agents have found themselves with new contracts, there are still a handful of players still waiting. That being said, here are some of the top players from Eastern Conference teams that are still available.

Top 5 remaining Eastern Conference free agents

1) Grant Williams

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By far the most interesting name still on the board is Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. Following the trade for Kristaps Porzingis, it seems like he'll be on a new team by the start of next season.

Williams is a restricted free agent and can accept an offer sheet from any team in the league. The 24-year-old appeared in 79 games this season and averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from deep.

2) Kelly Oubre

Next up on this list is Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. With the team drafting Brandon Miller with the second overall pick, the NBA journeyman is sure to be looking for a new opportunity in 2024.

At 27-years-old, Oubre is more than capable of being a solid three-and-D wing for a team. He's also coming off a career year with the Hornets where he averaged over 20 points per game.

3) P.J. Washington

One of the more interesting free agents left is former lottery pick P.J. Washington. As a restricted free agent, the Charlotte Hornets have the opportunity to match any offer he gets in the open market.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Washington is a versatile forward who can do just about anything on the floor. He too is coming off his best season as a pro. In 73 games, Washington averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

4) Danny Green

Moving on to veteran free agents, Danny Green is someone that is sure to be picked up before the regular season begins. As a multi-time champion, he is the kind of veteran teams want in their locker room.

Coming off an ACL tear, Green didn't see much time this season. He started the year with the Memphis Grizzlies, but ended with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his short time with them, he averaged 6.5 points and shot close to 45% from beyond the arc.

5) Wesley Matthews

Rounding out this group is another journeyman that can still give a team some minutes at the wing position. Wesley Matthews is getting up there in age, but could be a solid veteran pick-up at the right price.

The 36-year-old played in 52 games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season and averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes