Top 5 highlights from Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors ft. Steph Curry slithery dribbling - February 23

The Golden State Warriors played on the second night of the back-to-back hosting the Charlotte Hornets in a 97-84 win. The Hornets were also playing on their second night after a 115-107 win over the Utah Jazz. This defeat ended Charlotte's four-game winning streak.

The Warriors have gone 10-2 in their previous 12 games and have gotten back to winning ways, currently tenth in the West (29-26). Meanwhile, the Hornets have gone 4-10 in their previous 14 outings, holding the thirteenth spot in the East.

Steph Curry has been on a tear averaging 28.8 points, 7.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in the last 5 games. He continued his hot stretch on Saturday with a heavily anticipated marquee head-to-head matchup with his younger brother Seth.

Top 5 highlights from Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors

Here's a closer look at the best highlights from the marquee Hornets vs Warriors matchup:

#5 Klay Thompson gets open with Warriors off-ball movement

The 'Splash Brother' found himself open after a Kevon Looney pin down, with Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemiski's attention off the ball drawing the defense away from Klay to get a clean look for a 3-point shot.

The Golden Dynasty is at its best when the ball and players move to keep the opposition defense in disarray.

#4 Steph Curry's dribble penetration gets Warriors an open 3-point

The Warriors' offense thrives with Curry's defensive attention. Putting two defenders on him also doesn’t help. He splits the defense with an effortless behind-the-back dribble to beat the first defender. He then drove past the help defender at the top of the key only to fake the defense with a fake floater attempt making an easy pass to the corner as the Warriors generate a high-quality look for the rookie.

#3 Brandin Podziemski shows off the handle and layup

The Warriors rookie began the second half with a spectacular crossover on veteran Miles Bridges, gaining the advantage to attack the rim.

Despite the Hornets center waiting at the rim, it was to no avail as Podziemski finished with a reverse layup, breezing past the defenders.

#2 Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller connection for the alley-oop

Miles Bridges caught an electric alley-oop by the rookie Brandon Miller in the third quarter when Miller pushed full steam ahead in transition, not allowing the Warriors' defense to set.

Bridges went behind their defense smartly and perfectly timed his jump to Miller's high lob for the dunk.

#1 Brandin Podziemski drops Vasilije Micic

The highlight of the night was the rookie taking on Micic one-on-one at the top of the key when he faked his dribble to quickly go to a back-spin move, sending Micic to the floor and finishing the play with a step-back jumper to get the easy two points.

