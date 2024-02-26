Top 5 highlights from Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors ft. Nikola Jokic's brilliant passing - February 25

The Denver Nuggets visited the Golden State Warriors for the fourth and final matchup of the season at the Chase Center on Sunday. With Golden State having lost all three previous encounters, the Warriors aimed to prevent a season sweep.

The team's core trio, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, were set to spearhead the Dubs' efforts against the defending champions. From the opening tip, the Warriors made their winning intentions clear. Thompson, taking on a bench role once again, started the game on fire.

He scored 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting, hitting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, all within just eight minutes. On the other hand, Nikola Jokic kept the Nuggets competitive with his 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. After the first quarter, the Dubs were ahead 36-30.

Top 5 highlights from Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Here are the top moments from the marquee matchup between the two former champions going head-to-head:

#5 Klay Thompson goes berserk in the first half

Coach Steve Kerr's decision to start Thompson off the bench has worked out remarkably, and all credit is due to Klay for respecting and living up to this role if not succeeding.

Right off the bat, Thompson scored 16 points in just six minutes. He started with a pump fake to send Michael Porter Jr. flying by for an open three.

After an offensive rebound by Gary Payton Jr., the Warriors find Klay for another open three. He hit his third 3-pointer at the 2:34 minute mark off a pin-down, and within a minute, the same play from the left corner yielded a similar result.

K.Caldwell-Pope, who fell for Thomspon's fake back-cut, gave him all the room he needed to pull up for an easy two to close the first quarter 36-30.

#4 Steph Curry goes on a 12-0 run by himself

After having a relatively slow start, Curry caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 12 consecutive points to keep the Warriors in the game. The only 3-pointer that came was off a Curry assist until the 2:02 minute mark of the third.

Curry is notorious for these kinds of third-quarter runs, igniting the Warriors' offense, which helps other players to get better looks off his attention.

#3 Jamal Murray unfazed by Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green

Murray had 18 points, two rebounds and two assists at the half and responded to the Dubs to close out the half 61 a-piece with a tough 3-pointer coming off a handoff with Wiggins and Draymond Green both contesting the shot to no avail.

#2 Nikola Jokic with his 14th assist off a steal

Jokic showed off his basketball IQ when he tried to be nonchalant about the Warriors play off the timeout for Curry, anticipating Green's ball perfectly and getting the steal.

He continued the dribble with a two-on-one advantage with Gordon and Green, faking a shot to get Green to commit to a shot, only to pass it off at the last second for an easy dunk for Gordon.

He also became the first player in NBA history to have 14 rebounds and 14 assists in three straight games.

#1 Aaron Gordon seals the win with a dunk off Nikola Jokic's alley-oop

The Warriors, down double-digits, tried to shut off Murray with a double-team off the Murray-Jokic handoff, but under poise dished it back to the open Jokic, who had both his feet in the paint with a 4 on-3 advantage.

Jonathan Kuminga tried to step up to contest Jokic; however, the 'Joker' gave Aaron Gordon the easiest dunk of the game, cutting from the corner to seal the win, improving their double-digit lead and finishing the game 119-103.

