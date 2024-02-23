Top 5 highlights from Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks ft. Kyrie Irving's slithery layup - February 22, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas following the All-Star break. As the two teams faced off for the third time this season, the Mavericks won 123-113 on the night.

With the regular season nearing its final stretch, the fifth-placed Suns (33-22) have a slender one-game lead over the seventh-place Mavericks (32-23) in the Western Conference standings. Both teams are eager to secure their positions and steer clear of the Play-In Tournament designated for the 7th to 10th spot.

In their prior two matchups, both teams won their respective games in blowout fashion, with the Mavs winning 128-114 on Dec. 25, while the Suns won the rematch 132-109 on Jan. 24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 highlights from Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

Here's a closer look at the best highlights from the marquee Suns vs Mavericks matchup:

#1. Kyrie Irving in transition for tough layup

Kyrie Irving is one of the hardest players to guard one-on-one. However, his ability to push the pace for the offense going downhill in transition when going full steam ahead is often overlooked.

Irving mesmerized the Dallas crowd with a shifty layup going through three defenders in the first quarter, attacking Eric Gordon by cutting to his right side and sealing off the ability for Gordon to block by switching hands mid-way through finishing, with Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic in the paint for help defense, left helpless.

Expand Tweet

#2. Luka Doncic puts Drew Eubanks in mixer with nasty pump fake

Mavericks vs Suns can't be as iconic without some "Luka Magic", which he showcased in the second quarter when he drove to the paint with Josh Okogie guarding him to no avail as Doncic got a step ahead and stopped mid-way.

Eubanks and Okogie froze as Doncic pulled a pump fake, both adjacent to him jumping in the air with a failed attempt at blocking his eventual shot, fouling him for the and-one with a chance for a three in the traditional way.

Expand Tweet

#3. Daniel Gafford elevates for block on Devin Booker

Devin Booker had been stellar all game. However, the Mavericks' new addition, Daniel Gafford, displayed his athleticism and defensive prowess with a big block in the third quarter.

Booker drove to the basket with a Maxi Kleber mismatch, but Gafford perfectly timed the swat just before the ball's trajectory started to descend.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What was impressive about his block was he changed his hand mid-way to time the block perfectly, which would have been goaltending otherwise.

#4. Kyrie Irving in transition takes on entire Phoenix Suns

A Mavericks game can't just feature a single Kyrie Irving highlight. In the fourth quarter, known for his clutch performances, Irving continued to shine following a strong first half.

He took the ball from under the Mavericks' rim after a secured rebound and pushed it forward, beating Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Royce O'Neale to penetrate the paint. Irving executed an incredibly tough spin move, leaving every Suns defender nearby frozen.

Expand Tweet

#5. Devin Booker's spin move sends Tim Hardaway Jr. flying by

In the third quarter, Devin Booker executed a remarkable spin move, notably spinning backward, a challenging maneuver for a right-handed player, making it look effortless.

He topped it off with a pump fake, leaving PJ Washington, who was on help defense, in his wake.

Expand Tweet

With the win, the Mavericks snapped the Suns' two-game winning streak while improving their own win streak to seven.