Top 5 highlights from San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers ft. Victor Wembanyama step-back 3-pt over Anthony Davis - February 23

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers faced off on Friday for their third and final season meeting in the Lakers' 123-118 win. The series was tied, with the Spurs rebounding from an initial loss (122-119) to take the second game (129-115). This third game was notably the first time LeBron James and Anthony Davis shared the court against Spurs' rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama entered the game with a clear intent to make an impression against the established stars of the Lakers. His first-quarter performance was nothing short of spectacular, amassing 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Despite Wembanyama's stellar performance, the LA Lakers, powered by D'Angelo Russell, James, and Davis, increased their scoring in the second quarter, putting pressure on the San Antonio Spurs and finishing the game strong.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 highlights from San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers

Here are the top moments from the marquee Spurs vs Lakers matchup:

#5. LeBron James casually dishes a no-look pass

LeBron, who leads the NBA in scoring all-time, is no stranger to passing. He dribbled the ball to the Spurs 3-point line, as the defense anticipated him to drive with Wembanyama waiting in the paint.

James dished a simple no-look pass leaving everyone frozen for an easy 3-point causing the Spurs to take a timeout.

Expand Tweet

#4. Anthony Davis poster drunk

Another offensive play generated by LeBron's gravity causes the Spurs' defense to panic as he delivers an efficient through-the-gap pass to Taurean Prince, who finds the cutting Davis for the easiest poster dunk this season.

Expand Tweet

#3. Victor Wembanyama isolation 3 over Anthony Davis

In the battle of the 7-footers, Wembanyama hurt the Lakers in various ways and not just close to the rim. He crossed Davis, an excellent defender at the right wing, to shoot a step-back 3 for the easy points.

Expand Tweet

#2. LeBron James to Rui Hachimura in transition

The mentor and mentee showed up in an epic reverse layup during the Lakers' fastbreak attack when LeBron attacked the rim, dishing out the ball at the last minute to the cutting Hachimura, who avoided getting blocked by going with under and reverse layup for the quick two points.

Expand Tweet

#1. Malaki Branham poster on LeBron James

Malaki Branham's career highlight came when he dunked on LeBron James, who was the help defender and couldn't get his usual lift.

Branham's timing was impeccable as he cut from the right wing, forcing James to choose between committing to his rim attack or guarding the threat of corner threes, but it was to no avail.

Expand Tweet