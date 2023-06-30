Top 5 landing spots for Mo Bamba after he's waived by Los Angeles Lakers

Mo Bamba, who would have been owed $10.3 million in 2023-2024, has been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Thursday's deadline. Take a look at five potential landing spots for the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

#1: Mo Bamba returns to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly remain in contact with Mo Bamba, and Malik Beasley, who's team option was declined. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that a return to the Lakers is still on the table for both players, stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Lakers plan to stay in touch with the representatives of both Bamba and Beasley as free agency unfolds, however, and could bring back one or both on different contract structures, sources told ESPN."

Bamba appeared in just nine games for the Lakers after they acquired him at the trade deadline. He battled injuries during his short tenure with the team as has been the case for much of his career.

Bamba averaged just 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 9.8 minutes per game. While he was not on the court enough to justify paying him more than $10 million, the franchise appears interested in a return at a lower price.

#2: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat had interest in acquiring Mo Bamba last offseason and at the trade deadline. While their trade attempts were unsuccessful, they could look to land Bamba as an unrestricted free agent. Miami's backup center Cody Zeller played just 8.3 minutes per game in the postseason and is also a free agent. Furthermore, Kevin Love is also a free agent, leaving the Heat in need of size behind Bam Adebayo.

#3: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are another team that has been linked to Mo Bamba in the past. While Chicago re-signed Nikola Vucevic, their interest in Bamba remains. Their have been reports that the interest could be mutual.

#4: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were considered the favorite to land Mo Bamba last summer. While Dallas landed Dereck Lively II with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they still have a glaring need for size. The Mavericks could potentially offer Bamba a larger role than the previous teams listed.

#5: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are yet another team that had been linked to Bamba in the past. Bucks center Brook Lopez could leave in free agency, opening up a big need aside Giannis Antetokounmpo in the front court. Bamba's ability to protect the rim and knock down three-pointers could make him a great fit.

Poll : 0 votes