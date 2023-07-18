Top 5 landing spots for Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross, an unrestricted free-agent guard, could be an intriguing option for a couple of teams. He started last season with the Orlando Magic before he agreed to a buyout and ended up with the Phoenix Suns.

Ross signed an end-of-the-season contract with the Suns but wasn’t offered an extension. The veteran shooting guard averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Orlando and Phoenix.

The former Washington Huskies standout is a good fit for teams who are looking for a reliable role player with decent shooting and smart defense.

Teams that are potentially interested in Terrence Ross

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

C.J. McCollum and rookie Jordan Hawkins are the New Orleans Pelicans’ natural shooting guards. Hawkins, who could be the team’s best shooter in his first year in the NBA, might have to come off the bench early next season.

Terrence Ross could be a third-stringer for the Pelicans in case of an injury or if Hawkins struggles to adapt to NBA life.

The Pelicans were reportedly willing to trade Solomon Hill and a protected first-round pick for Ross in 2019. They may still have that same interest in him.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans are discussing a trade that would send Solomon Hill and a 2019 top-12 protected first round picks to the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross.

Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr. and Jose Alvarado could also play the two-guard role. Ross could push all three of them for a spot in the lineup.

#4 Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks usually roll out with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to start games. Atlanta’s depth behind them could be a bit iffy. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Matthews are their natural shooting guards. Terrence Ross isn’t the worst idea to add to that mix.

Patty Mills can also play the role of a shooter. Ross isn’t as lethal as Mills but the former Sun has better size, length and defense.

#3 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown sometimes prefers a three-guard lineup in games. De’Aaron Fox could play with Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk in the lineup depending on the matchups.

Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3



Some free agents that could ink minimum deals to fill depth roles:



TJ Warren

Justise Winslow

Bismack Biyombo

Darius Bazley

JaMychal Green

Derrick Jones Jr.

Terrence Ross

George Hill

Frank Ntilikina

Ish… Sacramento has two open roster spots but little-to-no cap room available.Some free agents that could ink minimum deals to fill depth roles:TJ WarrenJustise WinslowBismack BiyomboDarius BazleyJaMychal GreenDerrick Jones Jr.Terrence RossGeorge HillFrank NtilikinaIsh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Terrence Ross will not be a threat to take their roles but will be a good option to have in case of injuries. Colby Jones, the Kings’ second-round pick, and Ross could push each other for minutes.

#2 Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball are the Charlotte Hornets’ first-choice backcourt. Rozier plays the shooting guard when he and Ball play together.

Ball played just 36 games last season, forcing Rozier to play point guard. Charlotte’s depth at the two-guard was visibly lacking.

Terrence Ross could be an interesting talent to count on for the Hornets. He could challenge James Bouknight and Bryce McGowens as the first shooting guard off the bench.

#1 Miami Heat

Depending on how the Damian Lillard situation plays out for the Miami Heat, Terrence Ross could be a great fit or a surplus.

Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin could be traded as part of the package to pry “Dame” from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Greg Sylvander @GregSylvander



I prefer the young guys in the developmental program already & some of the guys like DJJ or Terrence Ross @dturngotsole Dame trade is hard to peg but I have a feeling it will be Dame mostly by himself.I prefer the young guys in the developmental program already & some of the guys like DJJ or Terrence Ross

If that were the case, the Heat would need someone who can bring the ball, play shooting guard and even slide to the small forward spot. Terrence Ross has proven in his career that he can play those positions with decency.

