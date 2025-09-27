Top 5 NBA stars who may not suit up on opening night in the 2025-26 NBA season

After a long wait, the 2025-26 NBA season is set to start in October and promises to be an exciting one. Many teams have undergone rebuilds to bolster their rosters as they look to take the NBA crown from the OKC Thunder.

Despite many teams adding star players to boost their title chances, several have been hit hard by injuries. The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers lost key players to ACL tears late last season. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, after a major summer rebuild, saw Fred VanVleet sidelined with a similar injury.

While several teams are expected to be without their star players for much of the season, a few will start the year missing key contributors. With that in mind, here are the top five players who could potentially miss opening night action of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Top 5 NBA stars who may not suit up on opening night

#5. Jared McCain

After a standout rookie year, which ended with an ACL injury, Jared McCain was touted for a bigger role in his sophomore year. However, the guard will need to wait to make his first start as he is expected to miss his team's opening night game against the Boston Celtics.

According to a report from Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com, McCain suffered a UCL tear in his thumb, which will require surgery and is expected to miss up to four to six weeks. This will be a huge blow to McCain, who had a promising rookie year, averaging 15.3 points and 2.6 assists in 23 games.

#4. Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has developed into one of the best shooting guards in the league and is the cornerstone of the Miami Heat's backcourt. The guard enjoyed one of his most successful seasons last term, averaging 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game and earning his first All-Star call-up. However, he is likely to miss the opening night game due to an ankle injury.

The guard underwent surgery during the summer and will require 8 weeks to rehabilitate. According to reports, he is expected to return by the first week of November and is likely to miss the Heat's first five games.

#3. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has become an indispensable member of the Memphis Grizzlies team alongside Ja Morant, but will likely miss his team's opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22. According to a report on Friday, Jackson Jr. is expected to miss four to six weeks with a toe injury and is likely to return to the court in November.

The former DPOY is an integral part of the Grizzlies' starting lineup and will be racing against time to get back to full health. Memphis hopes to have a standout year after a disappointing season last term and will need the services of its star forward.

#2. Darius Garland

After helping the Cleveland Cavaliers clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference last term, Darius Garland was expected to lead the charge on opening night. However, the guard will miss out on his team's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden as he recovers from a toe injury.

Koby Altman, the president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced that the guard is expected to miss the start of the season, and his return remains uncertain. While some reports suggest he could be back by November, Garland may be sidelined for a longer period as the Cavaliers adjust to playing without him.

#1. Kyrie Irving

After sustaining an ACL injury at the end of last year, Kyrie Irving was always expected to miss the start of the season. However, with the guard sustaining the injury before the playoffs, he has been provided ample time for recovery and should return by the end of the year.

The Dallas Mavericks have become an exciting team with the addition of Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis. Additionally, Kyrie Irving's return will be a huge boost for the team. However, the former All-Star is expected to miss the start of the new season but should be ready to help the Mavericks push for the playoffs at the end of the season.

