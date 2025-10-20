The LA Lakers will begin their 2025-26 season against the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, one of just two games on opening night. This matchup marks the Lakers’ 78th season opener, a history that’s seen the franchise come out on top 44 times while falling 33 times in past opening night battles.

Their last opening night game came against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. The Lakers earned a close 110-103 win during the game, as Anthony Davis dropped 35 points. While they will be without the center this term, they will begin the season with Luka Doncic for the first time and will be looking to generate a similar result.

However, they will face a tough opponent in the Golden State Warriors, as both teams entering the game with revamped rosters. While this matchup has plenty of excitement around it, the Lakers have a long history of delivering unforgettable moments on opening night. With that said, let's take a look back at five of their most memorable season openers.

Top 5 opening night games in Lakers history

#1. Lakers vs. Rockets - 2010-11 season

After winning back-to-back titles, the Lakers entered the 2010-11 season brimming with confidence. Facing the Houston Rockets on opening night, the Lakers were clear favorites and were expected to win comfortably, but what followed was unexpected. The champions were put under pressure by the Rockets' backcourt as Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin combined for 50 points, putting the Lakers on the back foot.

With just seconds left, Los Angeles trailed 110–109 and seemed headed for a disappointing opening night loss. However, in true Lakers fashion, Kobe Bryant found Steve Blake in the corner, who buried a clutch three with two seconds left, sealing a memorable win.

#2. Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns - 1996-97 season

The Lakers' 1996-97 season is mostly remembered for them signing Shaquille O'Neal from the Orlando Magic and acquiring Kobe Bryant from the Charlotte Hornets. However, their opening night game that season was an unforgettable one. Hosting the Phoenix Suns, Shaq went on to have a great debut, recording 23 points and 14 rebounds while posting a +27 plus-minus on Suns center A.C. Green.

Diesel was also dominant defensively, collecting 10 rebounds and earning two blocks as the Lakers secured a 108-87 win. This game offered a glimpse of what Shaq would bring in the coming seasons and remains one of the best opening night games in Lakers history.

#3. Lakers vs. Baltimore Bullets - 1948-49 season

The Lakers' first-ever opening night game in the NBA came against the Baltimore Bullets on Oct. 31, 1950, during the 1950-51 season as they joined the league from the BAA. While the contest did not have a nail-biting finish or a dominant display from a legend, it is an important moment in the team's history.

This game took place way before their move to Los Angeles, as the team was still based in Minneapolis. Despite being a significant moment in their history the Lakers couldn't earn the win on the night and were defeated 81-71 by the Bullets.

#4. Lakers vs. Cincinnati Royals - 1960-61 season

Similar to 1948, the Lakers' opening night game during the 1960-61 season is a significant one due to its historical value. Facing the Cincinnati Royals at the Cincinnati Gardens, this game served as the Lakers' first-ever game after moving to Los Angeles. While they lost the game 140-123, this moment set the stage for the Lakers as they went on to create a dynasty in one of the largest cities in the country.

Even though the Lakers opened the season with a loss, the game gave fans their first real look at the team’s bright future. Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and Slick Leonard combined for 76 points, with Baylor leading the way with 35. This season opener remains a landmark moment in Lakers history, laying the foundation for the “Showtime” era and the generations of success that followed.

#1. Lakers vs. San Diego Clippers - 1969-70 season

The Los Angeles Lakers have played over 77 season openers, making for many memorable games. However, their first game of the 1969-70 season against the San Diego Clippers stands out as particularly iconic, holding significant historic importance and featuring a thrilling finish. This contest marked Magic Johnson's debut with the franchise, as the rookie joined forces with the MVP, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Held at the San Diego Sports Arena, the Lakers secured a 103-102 win over the Clippers with the game-winning shot from Kareem coming off a Magic Johnson assist. This game led to the creation of the "Showtime Lakers" as Johnson and Kareem formed a formidable duo and went on to win multiple championships together.

