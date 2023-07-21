Top 5 outrageous comments from Spurs Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich

During his legendary run as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich has been now to make some outrageous comments. Here is a breakdown of some of his top remarks.

Top 5 outrageous comments from Gregg Popovich

1) Pop speaks out on back-to-backs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like many coaches in the NBA, Gregg Popovich is not a big fan of back-to-backs. While once discussing the topic, he stated that quality of the game would improve if teams had to play less of them.

“Eliminating back-to-backs when you go in the wrong direction and lose time and go to bed at 4 in the morning for the second game is very difficult for teams, as we have learned. If it was possible to change the entire schedule for everybody to have fewer of those, the quality would improve, without a doubt.”

2) Pop takes a shot at another legendary coach

Similar to Popovich, Don Nelson is another lifer in the NBA. His playing days started in the 60's, and he didn't walk away from the league until 2021 following a long career as a coach and executive.

Nelson and Pop faced off a lot when he was coach of the Dallas Mavericks, which is why the San Antonio Spurs icon once took a jab at his constant leaving and coming back.

“And I look forward to seeing all of you in four or five years when we have the next Nellie retirement party in another town.”

3) Pop's blunt responses to poor play

During his career, Gregg Popovich has won multiple titles and coached countless Hall of Famers. However, that has never stopped him from holding back when the team is playing bad. When he doesn't like what he sees, he's not afraid to show it.

“We suck on 'D. Both individually and team-wise, we suck. We're pretty consistent that way. I don't know if I have an answer to that. If I did, we wouldn't suck quite so bad.”

4) Popovich's endless sarcasm

Along with being brutally honest at times, coach Pop has been known to let out his fair share of sarcasm. That too typically came when the Spurs weren't playing up to his standards.

“I asked them if it wasn't too much trouble, if I wasn't being too pushy, if they could execute what we were trying to do. And if it didn't make them too angry, if they also wanted to play some defense on the other end, that would be great.”

5) Pop has hilarious Tim Duncan experience

As everyone knows, you can't mention Gregg Popovich without bringing up Tim Duncan. That being said, the Hall of Fame coach had a hilarious experience when visiting his star forward in his hometown of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“When I came down to St. Croix to see Timmy eight or nine years ago, nobody said a word to me (about driving on the left side), ... I got my rental car and I went out on the road, and I was gesticulating at like 10 people before I realized I was the jerk.”

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence