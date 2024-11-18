Top 5 players with most 3-pointers made after James Harden surpasses Ray Allen

LA Clippers star guard James Harden made NBA history early in Sunday's home matchup against the Utah Jazz. The 2018 MVP surpassed NBA legend Ray Allen on the league's all-time 3-pointers list, moving into sole possession of second place.

Harden entered Sunday's contest tied with Allen at 2,973 3s. It didn't take long for him to inch past the Hall of Famer, as he drilled a wing triple over Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Earlier this month, Harden, widely considered one of the best offensive players of his generation, touched on the magnitude of his then-upcoming milestone.

"It's something that I never individually would dream of, but just putting in the work day in and day out, and going out there and showing the work that I put in, it's an honor," Harden said. "These are legendary players that paved the way for guys like myself to go out there and break records."

The 10-time All-Star added that he expects other players to threaten his all-time 3s mark in the future.

"There's a lot of guys that are up and coming after me, after I'm done, to do the same thing, so I'm just happy that I'm in that conversation," Harden said.

Harden is one of three active players who rank top five in all-time treys. Meanwhile, the NBA's league-wide 3-point attempts continue to rise annually, with shooting records regularly getting broken.

However, as of now, here is how Harden stacks up against the league's greatest shooters ever.

5 players with most made 3-pointers as James Harden moves past Ray Allen

#5 Reggie Miller (2,560 3-pointers)

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (Image Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

One of two retired players in the top five, Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller ranks fifth with 2,560 3s. The Hall of Famer shot 39.5% from deep over 18 seasons, peaking at 229 triples in the 1996-97 season.

#4 Damian Lillard (2,639 3-pointers and counting)

Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard (Image Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard is next up with 2,639 treys and counting through 13 seasons. The eight-time All-Star is a career 37.0% outside shooter and made a personal-best 275 3s in the 2020-21 campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers.

#3 Ray Allen (2,973 3-pointers)

NBA legend Ray Allen (Image Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

As mentioned, sliding into third place, Ray Allen finished his 18-year career with 2,973 3s on 40.0% shooting. The two-time NBA champion peaked at 269 triples in the 2005-06 season with the then-Seattle SuperSonics.

#2 James Harden (2,974 3-pointers and counting)

LA Clippers star guard James Harden (Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

With his 2,974th long ball, James Harden crept closer to becoming the second player to reach the 3,000 3s mark. Through 16 campaigns, the three-time NBA scoring champion is a career 36.3% long-distance shooter. He made a personal-best 378 triples during the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets.

#1 Steph Curry (3,782 3-pointers and counting)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry (Image Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry sits comfortably at No. 1 with 3,782 3s and counting. Broadly heralded as the greatest shooter ever, the two-time MVP is a career 42.6% shooter from beyond the arc through 16 campaigns. He made an NBA record 402 triples during the 2015-16 season.

