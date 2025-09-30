Top 5 players who are still free agents entering 2025 NBA training camp

With training camp already underway and the start of the 2025-26 NBA season just around the corner, rosters are mostly set.

Of course, there will be trades, cuts, call-ups, and signings, but for the most part, this is how teams will look to start the season.

That's why it's remarkable to see that some of the best players in the league -- or at least players who are better than some already signed -- are still free agents in early October.

With that in mind, we're going to take a look at the top five players who are still free agents at this point.

Top 5 NBA free agents right now

#5 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons clearly didn't live up to the expectations as a No. 1 pick. The former Philadelphia 76ers star has struggled to stay healthy for most of his career, and he regressed offensively instead of improving.

Nevertheless, he's still an elite playmaker and defensive player. He can guard one through five, and he'd be a solid pickup for any contending team, assuming he wants to keep playing.

#4 Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley was tangled up in a sports gambling investigation earlier in the offseason. He was projected to get close to $90 million after his solid season with the Detroit Pistons.

Now, with money drying out, the sharpshooter will most likely have to settle for a one-year deal and hope to cash in on a big payday next offseason. He's a career 39.1% shooter from three.

#3 Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes broke out as soon as he arrived in Philadelphia. He stepped up when most of their players were banged up, and it seemed like he had played his way into a big contract.

Unfortunately, the Sixers don't want to meet his financial aspirations. He's still a restricted free agent, and there should be suitors for him in a trade, but the clock is ticking.

#2 Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is facing a similar situation. He's still a restricted free agent, but he has refused to sign any of the multiple offers the Golden State Warriors have presented for him.

Kuminga has rarely -- if ever -- lived up to the expectations. However, he hasn't gotten as many chances as other players, either. The potential is there, but he will have to make a decision at one point.

#1 Russell Westbrook

Last but not least, we find one of the best players of his generation. This is the first time in his 17-year career that Russell Westbrook isn't on a roster by media day, and he still has plenty left in the tank.

Westbrook is reportedly still in talks with the Sacramento Kings, the only team that has expressed interest in signing him this offseason. He deserves to walk away on his own terms.

