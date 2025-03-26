Top 5 players with most triple-doubles in a single season in Knicks history after Josh Hart shatters Walt Frazier record

Do-it-all wing player Josh Hart made New York Knicks history on Tuesday as he set a new franchise record for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

The eight-year veteran out of Villanova recorded his ninth triple-double of the ongoing campaign, to break a tie with Knicks legend Walt Frazier, who had eight triple-doubles during the 1968-69 season.

Hart finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in their 128-113 home victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in setting the new franchise record.

Here's a closer look at the top five Knicks players with the most triple-doubles in a season.

Top 5 players in New York Knicks history with most triple-doubles in a season

#1. Josh Hart (nine triple-doubles)

Josh Hart continued to highlight his value as a New York Knick by setting a new franchise record for the most triple-doubles in a season with nine and counting. It was in line with his stellar showing all season long, which has seen him average 13.9 points. 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 38 minutes per game.

The new record eclipsed Hart's previous high of six triple-doubles he set in last year's campaign.

#2. Walt Frazier (eight triple-doubles)

Relegated to second all-time was two-time Knicks champion Walt Frazier, who had eight triple-doubles during the 1968-69 season, where he averaged 17.5 ppg, 7.9 apg and 6.2 rpg in the 80 games he played.

But despite dropping to second spot, "Clyde" remains prominent in the Knicks triple-double annals, having multiple seasons with two or more "TDs" throughout his illustrious career.

#3. Micheal Ray Richardson (seven triple-doubles)

Micheal Ray Richardson played for the Knicks from 1978 to 1982.

He posted seven triple-doubles on two occasions. The first was in the 1979-80 season and then the 1981-82 campaign. In both seasons, he was named an All-Star.

In the four years he played in New York, he had career averages of 14.8 ppg, 7.0 apg and 5.5 rpg in 315 games.

#4. Julius Randle (six triple-doubles)

Julius Randle recorded six triple-doubles as a NY Knick in the 2020-21 season.

That year, the former Kentucky standout won the Most Improved Player and finished eighth in the MVP voting after averaging 24.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg and 6.0 apg in 71 games.

In five years in New York, Randle, who now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, had eight triple-doubles, the last coming on Jan. 20, 2024, against the Toronto Raptors, where he had 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

#5. Richie Guerin (six triple-doubles)

Six-time NBA All-Star Richie Guerin played for the Knicks from 1956 to 1963. He had six triple-doubles during the 1961-62 season, where he averaged 29.5 ppg, 6.9 apg and 6.4 rpg in 78 games.

The season before, the Bronx, New York native recorded five triple-doubles.

