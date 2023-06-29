Top 5 youngest NBA free agents 2023: Players, contracts and more

Starting on June 30th, all NBA free agents will be able to work out new deals. While most eyes will be on the big names, there are countless young players who are hoping to keep their career going. Before the action tips off, here are some of the youngest players on the free agent market.

5 youngest NBA free agents this offseason:

1) Trevor Keels

At 19 years old, Trevor Keels is the youngest among all the NBA free agents this offseason. He was the 42nd pick in the 2022 draft, and spent the past year with the Knicks on a two-way deal.

This season, Keels appeared in just three games for the Knicks. He played a total of eight minutes across those games, and scored three points. Keels spent most of his time in the G-League, where he averaged 14.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Right now, New York has the option to extend Keels a qualifying offer and make him a restricted free agent.

2) Dominick Barlow

Next up is 20 year old undraft prospect Dominick Barlow. After not being selected in the NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs signed him to a two-way contract.

Barlow saw a good amount of time at the NBA level, appearing in 28 games. In that stretch, he averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting an impressive 53.5% from the field. He too will be a restricted free agent if the Spurs extend him a qualifying offer.

3) Kendall Brown

Slightly older than Barlow is Indiana Pacers two-way player Kendall Brown. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but later made his way to the Pacers.

Brown spent a majority of the year in the G-League, where he averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. If the Pacers want to keep him moving forward, they have the option to extend him a qualifying offer to match any offer he gets this summer.

4) John Butler

Next up on the youngest NBA free agents list is seven-foot prospect John Butler. After going undrafted, he found himself on the Portland Trail Blazers via a two-way deal.

Butler saw some action this season, appearing in 19 games for Portland. During that time, he averaged 2.4 points and 0.9 rebounds.

5) J.D. Davidson

Rounding out this list of NBA free agents is Boston Celtics two-way prospect J.D. Davidson. The team selected him with the 53rd pick in the 2022 draft.

The 6-foot-1 guard saw some time with the Celtics, but spent most of the year in the G-League. This season, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists.

