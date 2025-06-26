Top 5 youngest No. 1 picks in NBA history as Cooper Flagg joins LeBron James in rare feat

2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg became the second-youngest first pick in NBA history, behind four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who leads the list.

During the first day of the draft on Wednesday, Hoops HQ released a list of the five youngest first picks in history. With Flagg now joining the all-time list, we take a look at the five youngest No. 1 picks.

Five youngest No. 1 picks in NBA history

#5 Markelle Fultz (2017)

2017 first pick Markelle Futz was 19 years and 24 days old on the day of his draft. Fultz played for one season with the Washington Huskies before being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the now-27-year-old has struggled to replicate the scoring prowess he had in college, with some pundits calling the 6-foot-4 guard a draft bust.

Fultz was out of the league at the start of the 2024-25 season before signing with the Sacramento Kings in February. He played 21 games for the Kings and averaged 2.0 points in 8.8 minutes per game.

#4 Zion Williamson (2019)

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted former Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson at the age of 18 years, 11 months and 14 days in 2019. Williamson has since been an All-Star twice. In 2021, he became the fourth-youngest player to be selected to the All-Star game behind NBA legends Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Williamson has been hounded by injuries throughout his NBA career but has been productive when he is on the court. In 30 games played in 2024-25, he put up 24.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 5.3 apg on 56.7% shooting.

#3 Dwight Howard (2004)

Dwight Howard is the only player in this list that is not playing in the NBA. He was 18 years, six months and 16 days old when he was drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2004. Throughout his 18-year NBA career, Howard has been a one-time champion, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive Team member and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Howard is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He will be inducted into the HOF twice: for his individual career and as a member of the 2008 gold medal-winning US Olympic men's basketball team, also known as the "Redeem Team."

#2 Cooper Flagg (2025)

The Dallas Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg on Wednesday at the age of 18 years, six months and four days. The former Duke star was the consensus first pick this year even before announcing declaring for the draft. The 6-foot-9 guard/forward averaged 19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 4.2 apg in his lone collegiate season.

Flagg is expected to reignite a Mavericks team looking to contend next season. Dallas has All-Stars Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson in the fold. On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kyrie Irving inked a three-year, $119 million extension. Irving, also a former Duke star, is expected to make a full recovery from a torn ACL late next season.

#1 LeBron James (2003)

LA Lakers star LeBron James was 18 years, five months and 24 days old when he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. James will turn 41 later this year and is set to play in his 23rd season.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer has not shown signs of slowing down. James played at least 70 games the last two seasons. In 2024-25, the 21-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists on 51.3% shooting.

