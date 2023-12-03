"Top boy going to work": Jalen Brunson praises Mikal Bridges for explosive 26-point quarter

Mikal Bridges has risen a level since he got traded in February of this year. His scoring output has been phenomenal and tonight, he made history for the Brooklyn Nets.

He broke D'Angelo Russell's record for most points in a quarter for the Nets. And fellow Team USA hooper, Jalen Brunson is giving Mikal his flowers.

As the Nets faced an in-form Magic, Mikal poured in 26 points in the first quarter. The whole Magic team, who are on a 9-game winning streak have only managed to score 22.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Brunson gives Mikal his flowers

Jalen Brunson, who was the Nets' star's teammate at Villanova was quick to get on Twitter and shower Bridges with compliments.

"Top boy going to work"

Expand Tweet

Bridges and Brunson share a tight relationship and it was evident in the USA's showing during the FIBA World Cup this summer. They were in the same championship-winning team for Villanova and even were part of the same NBA draft class.

It is natural to see longtime friends shower affection to each other. However, it isn't normal to see anyone score 26 in a game let alone in a quarter. Mikal was on fire!

Expand Tweet

The Nets guard was perfect from 3-point land and his offensive efficiency helped the Nets outscore the Magic by 21 points.

Mikal Bridges' epic 1st quarter sets Brooklyn Nets' record!

What's more, with the 26-point record, Mikal Bridges who was traded for Kevin Durant and ushered a new era for the Nets did something no superstar did.

Expand Tweet

Eclipsing the record set by D'Lo and outdoing James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and the "Slim Reaper" himself is a feat. The Nets' defensive stalwart's highlight reel is something to behold.

Expand Tweet

He made 3 threes and was 7/8 from the charity stripe. A performance that will put his name in the spotlight, no doubt. At the time of writing, Bridges scored 34 points as the Nets headed to the locker room with a 22-point lead.

To add to it, he didn't let things up at the defensive end of things. Considered as one of the premier defenders in the league, the Nets guard also made 3 blocks in the half!

He is setting himself for a game of a lifetime and you can almost feel how he will be salivating at the prospect of scoring even more.