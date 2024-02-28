Top highlights from Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards ft. Steph Curry's deep 3-pointer | February 27

The Golden State Warriors visited the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Feb. 27, for their rematch from the Warriors' 129-118 win on Dec. 22. The home team entered the matchup losing 11 straight games.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had their four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday at home against the defending champions Denver Nuggets in a 103-119 loss. However, they beat the Wizards 123-112.

The key matchup for the game was Wizards star Jordan Poole facing his ex-team for the second time, entering the game averaging 23.3 points in the previous three outings. His mentor Steph Curry, on the other hand, has averaged 22.3 points since the All-Star break.

Top highlights from Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards

Here are the top moments from the marquee matchup from Tuesday's eleven-game slate between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards:

#5 Moses Moody drops Landry Shamet

A healthy Moses Moody proved crucial for the Warriors, contributing beyond the statistics. The shooting guard showcased his dribbling skills with a stunning crossover on the right wing that sent defender Landry Shamet to the floor.

Moody capped off the play by sinking an open 3-pointer, extending the Warriors' lead in the second quarter.

#4 Warriors display incredible passing

At the beginning of the second half, Moody made a remarkable save to keep the ball in play, quickly passing it to Draymond Green near half-court.

Green immediately passed the ball to Curry, who was charging toward the 3-point line. The Wizards' transition defense was stretched thin until the two-time MVP delivered a smooth bounce pass to a cutting Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga benefited from the excellent ball movement and Curry's ability to draw attention.

#3 Jonathan Kuminga elevates for the emphatic slam

In his return from a wrist injury, Warriors' backup point guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul dazzled at the end of the third quarter.

He left the Wizards' defense in disbelief by launching an unexpected alley-oop from beyond the 3-point line. The pass was timed perfectly for Jonathan Kuminga, who caught it mid-air and slammed it down for an effortless two points.

#2 Jordan Poole puts Steph Curry in a blender

The anticipated mentor-mentee play did not disappoint. Curry was switched on to Poole after a quick screen, letting him isolate at the left wing.

Poole crossed Curry to create space to go for a quick 3-pointer from 27 feet with a step back, hitting nothing but the net.

#1 Incredible Warriors' defensive and offensive sequence

The Golden State Warriors showcased remarkable speed and execution following a Gary Payton block on a 3-point attempt.

Draymond Green secured the ball under the rim and quickly scanned the court for a fast break opportunity, spotting Stephen Curry. Green passed to Curry, who dribbled up to the 3-point line and launched a rapid three-pointer, flawlessly completing the play.

The Golden State Warriors sweep the Washington Wizards in their season series going 2-0 with the 123-112 win on Tuesday.