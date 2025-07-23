"Tore his Achilles and immediately thought of another man" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's emotional admission about Kobe Bryant after injury

This week, Tyrese Haliburton spoke for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. While reflecting on the moment, Haliburton recalled how he wanted to try and walk off under his own power, much like Kobe Bryant did in 2013 when he tore his Achilles tendon.What he quickly realized, however, was that walking, let alone knocking down two free throws like Bryant did, was no easy task. During an appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; this week, the young star reflected on the moments that followed the devastating injury.&quot;'Let me walk, Kobe walked,&quot; Haliburton said. &quot;I'm walking.' So when I got up and went to take a step, there was no chance … So the fact that Kobe shot a free throw and walked off is unbelievable.&quot;While many fans sent Haliburton, who is now four weeks post-surgery, words of support, others clowned him for the candid admission.frappharden @frapphardenLINKThis guy really tore his Achilles and immediately thought of another manstephortless @destrphforlessLINKIf any other player said this its corny lol tyrese overratedOthers, however, chalked the moment up to Bryant's greatness:Q @aiwithqLINKThe Kobe legend lives onKobe was uncommon amongst uncommon menDennis @Dennis_CelticsLINKkobe built different!Tyrese Haliburton reacts to Myles Turner leaving Indiana for MilwaukeeFollowing an impressive NBA Finals run that saw the Pacers come just one game shy of winning an NBA title, Myles Turner, who was the team's longest-tenured player, wound up signing with the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $108.8 million deal.While speaking with Pat McAfee, Tyrese Haliburton reflected on the loss of Turner. He said:“He’s done a lot here, and I think that people have really taken a liking to Myles. He’s done some great things, been a part of some great groups. But at the end of the day, it is a business. He’s got to do what’s best for him. I wish him the best moving forward.&quot;The big debate surrounding Turner's departure is whether the Pacers essentially forced the big man out by refusing to go into the luxury tax.According to the Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, who talked with ClutchPoints earlier this month, ownership was willing to pay the luxury tax; yet, as an unrestricted free agent, Turner was free to sign wherever he wanted.While Haliburton isn't expected to take the court next season, the divisional matchups between the two teams are all-but-guaranteed to produce fireworks.