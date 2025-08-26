  • home icon
  "Torn Achilles ain't got nothin' on us": Jade Jones shows love for Tyrese Haliburton as newly engaged couple moves into dream home during his recovery

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:08 GMT
Jade Jones shows love for Tyrese Haliburton as newly engaged couple moves into dream home during his recovery
Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancee Jade Jones have been active on social media. Jones showed her love for the Indiana Pacers star after the newly engaged couple moved into their dream home.

She posted the moment on TikTok on Monday. Haliburton, recovering from a right Achilles tendon injury, was seen wearing an ankle walker brace as he lifted Jones.

"Torn Achilles ain't got nothin on us," she captioned the post.
Haliburton and Jones started dating while they were students at Iowa State University. They commemorated their sixth anniversary in April.

Tyrese Haliburton proposed to her on July 28 on a basketball court at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum, which was decked out with rose petals, candles and “Will you marry me” letters. Despite being in a medical boot, he walked unaided for the moment.

Jones has been a constant presence and cheerleader throughout his career. She regularly attends his games and was a supportive presence during the Olympics and NBA Finals.

The couple shares a mini goldendoodle named Ames. The dog was adopted in 2021 during Haliburton’s rookie year.

He tore his right Achilles tendon early in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. This came after he struggled with a right calf strain. He has since undergone surgery and has been officially ruled out for the entire 2025–26 season as he focuses on rehab.

Who’s Tyrese Halliburton’s fiancee Jade Jones

Tyrese Halliburton took social media by storm when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones. However, little is known about her, aside from being with the Indiana Pacers star.

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates with his girlfriend Jade Jones
Miss Jones was born and raised in Iowa. For her education, she did her high school education at Davenport West High School and graduated in 2016. Tertiary education was at Iowa State University, where she met her future husband.

She is passionate about cheerleading and was a high school cheerleader. She continued it with the Iowa State Cyclones during her college years. She studied education and pursued teaching as a career, where she worked as an elementary school teacher post-graduation.

She has over 125,000 followers on Instagram and 22,000 followers on TikTok.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
