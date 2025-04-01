Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 1, 2025

The Toronto Raptors will get their fourth and final crack at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Toronto, 0-3 in the season series, hopes to play the spoiler in the home team’s attempt to strengthen its play-in tournament bid. The Raptors, without RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Brandon Ingram and Dick Gradey, will try to pull off the upset on the road.

Meanwhile, the Bulls hope to bounce back at home against the Raptors. Billy Donovan’s team will face Toronto less than 24 hours after a 145-117 beatdown against the OKC Thunder. Donovan, who limited his key players to roughly three-quarters of action, could lean more on them to shut out the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The United Center will host the final Raptors-Bulls game this season. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+165) vs. Bulls (-200)

Odds: Raptors (+5.0) vs. Bulls (-5.0)

Total: Raptors (o236.0 -110) vs. Bulls (u236.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Toronto Raptors (28-27) still have a slim chance of punching a play-in tournament ticket. They are five games behind the Chicago Bulls (33-42) for the final pre-playoff berth. Despite the importance of the game, the Raptors gave RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji a rest.

Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Jamal Shead must pick up the slack left by the two. Toronto is on a four-game winning streak after beating four Eastern Conference teams out of the playoff picture. Chicago won’t be an easy opponent, as the Bulls desperately want to win to move up the standings.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have to quickly forget the whipping at the hands of the Thunder. They can’t get that disastrous loss into their heads or it will affect them against the Raptors. Coby White, who arguably had his worst game this season in Oklahoma, has to help Josh Giddey carry the Bulls.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead | PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: Ja’Kobe Walter | PF: Orlando Robinson | PF: Scottie Barnes

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Coby White | SF: Matas Buzelis | PF: Dalen Terry | C: Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Scottie Barnes averaged 19.4 points per game in his last five outings before coming up with a nine-point dud against Philadelphia on Sunday. The versatile forward will look for his shots more with RJ Barrett out. Barnes could hit the over in his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Josh Giddey is averaging 19.2 points, 9.6 assists and 9.2 rebounds in his last five games. Against OKC’s top-ranked defense, he scattered 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Despite that impressive stat line, the Australian might fail to hit his 35.5 props for points, assists and rebounds combined.

Playing the back end of two straight games could help slow him down.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Chicago Bulls have had the Toronto Raptors’ numbers this season. Plus, the home team looks to have a favorable seeding in the play-in tournament. Chicago could sweep the season series against Toronto and beat the -5.0 spread.

