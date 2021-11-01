Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will host the Toronto Raptors in an NBA 2021-22 game at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Raptors have something to celebrate even as they are only 4-3 on the season. They have chanced upon a promising young talent in Scottie Barnes. An old-school power forward, Barnes lacks efficient shooting, but makes up for that with his dominance in the paint.

Another positive for the team has been the random sparks of passing genius that have left their opponents in the dust. On the flip side, though, Precious Achiuwa has been awful in screens and switches. That has allowed teams like the Indiana Pacers to slash open the Raptors' defense.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have the best win-loss record (5-1) in the league, tied with five other franchises. The Knicks' defense is not the best in the league, having conceded 109.8 points per game. But combined with their offensive prowess, New York's high-pressure defense can be stifling for opponents. That is something the Raptors will need to be wary of.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Before the 2020-21 season ended, the Toronto Raptors' best player, Pascal Siakam, suffered a shoulder injury in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. That has kept him out of the ongoing season thus far, but Siakam is expected to return to action soon.

At the moment, though, he joins Yuta Watanabe on the list of injured players listed as out for the New York Knicks game. Meanwhile, Justin Champagnie, who was out against the Pacers, is now listed as available.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Out Recovering shoulder injury Yuta Watanabe Out Strained left calf

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks, in contrast to the Toronto Raptors, have been lucky on the injury front this season. All their preferred starters, including Mitchell Robinson, have stayed healthy, and have started every game.

The only injured player on their roster at this point is Nerlens Noel, who is listed as out for Monday's game.

Player Name Status Reason Nerlens Noel Out Sore left Knee

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes has been stunning so far. He has played phenomenally as an attacker, and has also contributed at the defensive end. In fact, the 20-year-old is the top scorer and rebounder for his team this season, with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He should, without a doubt, continue as the team's starting forward.

OG Anunoby is the second-highest scorer in the Raptors' lineup this campaign. He should join Barnes in the frontcourt with Achiuwa, who needs to work on screen switching and improve his positional awareness. The backcourt could be handled by Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

New York Knicks

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Three years ago today, Derrick Rose left it all on the floor during a career-high 50-point night 🌹 Three years ago today, Derrick Rose left it all on the floor during a career-high 50-point night 🌹 https://t.co/vAcT73NLbN

The Knicks have been absolutely stunning this season. They are on a three-game win streak, and will hope to continue that on Monday. Tom Thibodeau could deploy the same starting lineup he did in the last game, against the Raptors.

He could start the backcourt with Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker. Meanwhile, he might let Julius Randle, along with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, handle the frontcourt against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - OG Anunoby | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

New York Knicks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Bhargav