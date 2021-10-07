Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 7th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will be locking horns with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in an NBA preseason game on Thursday (October 07).

The 76ers lost their first preseason game 123-107 to the Raptors, as OG Anunoby's 21 points were enough for a win for Nick Nurse's side.

Justin Champagnie chipped in with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be eyeing revenge when the two sides take to court.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a tumultuous offseason, which centered around Ben Simmons' trade talks. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will have a point to prove in the 2021-22 NBA campaign after missing out on the playoffs last season.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Yutu Watanabe is out with a calf injury and his return is listed as day-to-day. Center Chris Boucher has been sidelined with a finger issue and is expected to resume basketball-related activities in November.

Pascal Siakam is still recovering from a shoulder injury, which is set to keep him out of the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. Khem Birch will be unavailable due to Covid-19 protocols.

Apart from the aforementioned quartet, all the other players will be available for selection for the 2019 NBA champions.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Out Shoulder Yutu Watanabe Out Finger Chris Boucher Out Calf

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a bunch of players unavailable due to injury, starting with Matisse Thybulle, who is questionable for the start of the season with a shoulder problem.

Grant Riller remains out with a knee injury, while Tobias Harris has been sidelined with a similar issue.

Joel Embiid is expected to be rested and Charles Bassey will be unavailable due to a non-injury-related concern.

Player Name Status Reason Matisse Thybulle Out Shoulder Grant Riller Out Knee Tobias Harris Out Knee

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are expected to start with a backcourt of Goran Dragic and Fred VanVleet, with Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby taking the two forward spots.

Nick Nurse fielded a small-ball starting lineup in the first game, which means Precious Achiuwa is the favorite to start at the center position.

Justin Champagnie, Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton are expected to play major minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey will be the team's starting point guard, with Seth Curry manning the shooting guard position.

Danny Green will start at small forward for Doc Rivers' side and Georges Niang will take up the power forward position. Andre Drummond will likely retain his place as the team's starting five.

Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed and Furkan Korkmaz are expected to see some major game time.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - OG Anunoby | Center - Precious Achiuwa

Toronto Raptors @Raptors The Rundown Crew is back and ready for another year.To start things off this year, they're taking you behind the scenes at Media Day.Enjoy. The Rundown Crew is back and ready for another year.To start things off this year, they're taking you behind the scenes at Media Day.Enjoy. https://t.co/cYIHxewKQp

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Georges Niang | Center - Andre Drummond

