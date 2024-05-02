"Total domination" - Fans react as Boston Celtics avenge bitter loss from 2023 with 34-point thumping 

The Boston Celtics are the first team in the Eastern Conference to advance to the next round. The Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night at the TD Garden to win the series 4-1. Celtics fans celebrated the win, avenging their bitter elimination in last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston started the game on fire, building a 41-23 lead after the first quarter. They never looked back and dominated the Heat to get a 34-point win in the end. It was a statement win for the Celtics, especially after losing Game 2 at home after Miami hit 23 3-point shots.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White led the way for the Celtics, scoring 25 points each. Jayson Tatum added 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Sam Hauser scored 17 points off the bench. Bam Adebayo was the lone bright spot for Miami with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics fans are on cloud nine after eliminating the Miami Heat in five games. Some are happy that the Celtics finally got their revenge following their loss in the Western Conference Finals last postseason:

"Total domination," one fan wrote.

"This game felt more than a formality than a competitive matchup," another fan commented.

"Heat, better pack, get ready, for Cancun," a fan celebrated.

Expand Tweet

It was a special series win for many Celtics fans after what they went through last playoffs. Boston had the advantage over the Miami Heat as the No. 2 seed against the No. 8 seed. However, the Heat took it to the Boston Celtics and were even up 3-0 in the series. The Celtics rallied and forced a Game 7 at home, but were ultimately blown out on the way to the offseason:

"Smoking that Miami Pack tonight! Only 12 more wins to Banner 18," one fan wrote.

"Revenge against the Miami Heat is complete. Onto Round 2!!" another fan commented.

"That's how you do it. Crush the other team’s spirit so they don’t have the courage to fight back," a fan remarked.

What's next for Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have plenty of time to rest as they wait for their Eastern Conference semifinal opponents. It will either be the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers are one win away from setting up a matchup against Boston.

Cleveland is currently up 3-2 in their series against the Magic after a clutch, 104-103 win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Boston won the season series against Orlando 2-1, while they also won theirs against the Cavaliers 2-1.

It will be an interesting matchup against the Cavs or Magic given the potential absence of Kristaps Porzingis for the Celtics. The Cavs have a big frontcourt in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, while the Magic have Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Expand Tweet