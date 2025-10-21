"Totally knows how to play": Steve Kerr and Jimmy Butler floored by Warriors' $8,685,386 rookie's basketball IQ 

Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard has left a strong impression early into his NBA career on coach Steve Kerr and veteran star teammate Jimmy Butler. Golden State selected him with the 56th pick, but he's already played himself into contention as a rotation player after a strong preseason. Having physical tools such as a 6-foot-10 wingspan bodes well for Richard, but that's not the only thing standing out for the rookie. Kerr and Butler's conversation about Richard during a practice indicated that his IQ could be his greatest strength. &quot;That kid is pretty good ... he always cuts,&quot; Kerr whispered to Butler in a video released by the Warriors on Monday with everyone mic'd up. &quot;He knows how to play, he knows how to play,&quot; Butler added. &quot;Nah, Will gon' be good, though.&quot;The Warriors offered him a $8,685,386 standard contract right away during training camp instead of a two-way deal. It's a non-guaranteed contract in 2027-28 season with a club option in the 2028-29 season. If Will Richard turns out as one of the 2025 draft's steals, Golden State will significantly benefit from the second-rounder outplaying his team-friendly deal.Steve Kerr compared Will Richard to star NFL QB due to college experience Will Richard was a four-year college propsect. The former Forida national champion experience is one of the key things helping him excel in his rookie NBA career. Coach Steve Kerr noted the similarities between him and 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy, who played four years at Iowa State and was the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft.&quot;It's the reads,&quot; Kerr said on Friday. &quot;I really think that, you know, the last couple of years we've seen this with Quentin [Post] and with Will [Richard], you get these guys, who went t college for four years. They've just had so many reps, you know. It's almost like Brock Purdy or something.&quot;Will Richard played 141 games, starting 135 times in college, averaging 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He shot 46.3%.The Warriors have always relied on high IQ players, who can understand their system and the importance of constantly moving around to create chaos offensively and throw the defense off. Will Richard seemingly fits that bill. Steve Kerr was impressed with his rotatios on defense, too. It might earn him key playing minutes this year, especially with Golden State likely leaning on its younger players during the regular season to manage the aging core's workload.