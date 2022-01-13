"Tough!!!!" – LeBron James reacts with enthusiasm to picture of Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford rocking "LeBron Soldier IV" sneakers

LeBron James, one of the game’s fiercest competitors, consistently keeps track of games across the NBA. The Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers game Wednesday night caught his attention. Aside from the impressive performances of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the four-time MVP also noticed something else.

One obscure detail that got his attention was the Celtics’ Romeo Langford wearing LeBron Soldier IV sneakers. While the backup shooting guard played only three minutes and made one 3-pointer, his footwear drew James’ praise.

“King James” posted a story on Instagram of Langford's Soldier IV shoes with the simple caption:

“TOUGH!!!!”

The LeBron Soldier line of sneakers was released by Nike in 2007, specifically for the King’s postseason battles. They have gained popularity because of James’ spectacular performances while wearing the Soldier’s many incarnations through the years.

James took his talents to South Beach and wore the Soldier IV for the first time as a member of the Miami Heat Big 3. He teamed with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in pursuit of his biggest goal: to win an NBA championship.

At different times during the 2010-11 season, he wore the Soldier IV to lead the Heat to the second-best record in the East and eventually to the NBA Finals. The Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in a huge upset while donning the Soldier V for most of the 2011 postseason.

The "King" of basketball eventually brought Cleveland its first major sports crown in 50 years in 2016 after a historic come-from-behind Finals win against the mighty Golden State Warriors. At the feet of the 17-time All-Star at the time was the now-iconic LeBron Soldier X.

If the LA Lakers make the playoffs despite an adversity-filled season, the world could see yet another incarnation of the Soldier Series. The LeBron XV could yet be the next shoe to catch the fancy of players and fans alike.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffer another frustrating defeat to the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James' brilliance couldn't carry the LA Lakers past the Sacramento Kings. [Photo: Lake Show Life]

Right now, it’s quite difficult to picture the LA Lakers as a bona fide championship contender. They just got side-swept by the Sacramento Kings, whose best possible placing could be a battle for the play-in. The Kings split the season series against the Lakers and did so by dominating the paint in both of their wins.

FINAL: Kings earn hard-fought 125-116 win over Lakers @swipathefox leads all five starters in double-digits with 29 PTS @TyHaliburton22 (14 PTS, 10 REB) posts his 11th double-double of the season @hbarnes finishes with 23 PTS FINAL: Kings earn hard-fought 125-116 win over Lakers👑 @swipathefox leads all five starters in double-digits with 29 PTS👑 @TyHaliburton22 (14 PTS, 10 REB) posts his 11th double-double of the season👑 @hbarnes finishes with 23 PTS https://t.co/1g9AsWeg5M

LeBron James had another stellar night against the young Kings. He scored a game-high 34 points with seven rebounds and six assists. The King, yet again, didn’t receive much help, particularly from former MVP Russell Westbrook. The 37-year-old’s dominance only highlighted just how poorly Westbrook played.

If this is the Lakers the NBA will see for the rest of the year, they’ll have to fight to even make the playoffs.

