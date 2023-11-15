"Tough as s**t, you can't punk him": Pat Beverley voices bold take on Jeremy Sochan, draws Kawhi Leonard comparison

NBA veteran Patrick Beverley has compared San Antonio Spurs sophomore Jeremy Sochan to the elite two-way star and former Spur Kawhi Leonard, expressing that Sochan has gained his respect for his tenacity on the court

In a recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley said Jeremy Sochan possesses the potential to become a superstar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Every blue moon, you get a superstar out of nowhere, right? And I don't mean nowhere; I mean like people didn't think Kawhi Leonard was going to be a superstar when he first came to the NBA,” Beverley said. “He gives me those vibes.”

Beverley, drawing from his firsthand experience of playing 75 games with Leonard in his career, said Sochan exhibits a style of play similar to that of the 'Klaw'.

The sophomore Sochan is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.7 minutes per game this season.

In his second season with the Spurs, Leonard posted averages of 11.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.

“He gives me elite player vibes,” Beverley said of Sochan. “He's tough as s**t, You can't punk him. He's a f**king sponge. His motor is so f**king high.”

“He's got everything you ask for in a basketball player and with size. So, like, the sky's the limit for that kid.”

Gregg Popovich talks about Jeremy Sochan’s growth as point guard

This season, coach Gregg Popovich has designated Jeremy Sochan as the starting point guard for the Spurs. While expressing satisfaction with Sochan's defensive skills, the coach has recognized that there is room for improvement on the offensive side.

"He's learning a lot, and he likes the challenge,” Popovich said (per SI.com). “Every game is an education for him at both ends of the floor. He's probably a little bit ahead defensively right now, but offense against that pressure is tough.”

The Spurs are using Sochan as a point guard in its starting lineup that also includes Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

Sochan acknowledged that adapting to the point guard position has been challenging at times. He said:

“There have been moments where it’s like, ‘Yo, I don’t want to'... It’s the first time I have ever played point guard in my life.”

Expand Tweet

Although the 20-year-old Sochan may require some time to adjust, the Spurs are committed to being patient with both his and Wembanyama's development.

The Spurs are 3-7 to start the season.