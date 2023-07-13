Over the past few years, Kyrie Irving has built up a reputation of being an off-the-court problem. Desite this, the Dallas Mavericks still made the decision to offer him a three-year, $120 million deal.

When on the court, Kyrie Irving is still one of the top guards in the league. In 60 games this season, he averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

During a recent appearance on "Showtime Basketball," Tracy McGrady was asked which two players he'd one to see play one-on-one right now. His answer was Irving and Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker.

"I would love to see Kyrie and Devin Booker. D Book, he locked in right now."

Watch our live show from summer league here: Who would @paulpierce34 and @tmac_213 want to see play 1-on-1 in today's NBA?Watch our live show from summer league here: youtube.com/watch?v=9FM4H7… Who would @paulpierce34 and @tmac_213 want to see play 1-on-1 in today's NBA?Watch our live show from summer league here: youtube.com/watch?v=9FM4H7… https://t.co/uIR59OqucC

With his elite handles and ability to score from anywhere, Irving has always been seen as one of the top one-on-one players in the NBA. That being said, Devin Booker isn't far behind him. His dribbling skills might not be the level of Irving's, but he is still one of the most lethal scorers in the game today.

Since Irving is sticking with the Dallas Mavericks, this is a matchup we could see down the road. Irving might also have a chip on his shoulder going against his former teammate in Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving is still one of the NBA's most creative scorers

From a strictly basketball standpoint, Kyrie Irving is by far one of the most skilled guards in the game today. The main reason why Tracy McGrady picked him for his dream one-on-one is because he can do it all on the offensive end.

Even after 12 years in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks guard hasn't lost a step. His handle allows him to get past any defender, and his finishing ability at the rim is up there with the best of them.

Last week, a video surfaced of Irving getting some work in during the offseason. While playing in an open run, the eight-time All-Star has his full package on display. Along with knocking down shots over defenders, he was evasive around the rim getting layups off.

Niko @nikotaughtyou His creativity is alarming His creativity is alarming https://t.co/4dpj8FNMrr

Devin Booker might be in his prime, but in a one-on-one scenario, the edge has to go to Irving. His creativity and shiftiness with the basketball makes him nearly impossible to defend.

