Tracy McGrady hails Kyrie Irving as the supreme 1v1 guard in the league over Steph Curry and Damian Lillard

Kyrie Irving received some high praise from former NBA star Tracey McGrady. In a recent clip shared on Instagram, McGrady shares his belief that Irving is the best one-on-one guard in the NBA.

Irving's elite ball-handling ability has wowed fans throughout his career. The "Uncle Drew" actor has consistently destroyed defenders since entering the NBA in 2011. Irving is a 10-time All-Star due to his ability to create separation from his defender before hitting big-time shots or setting up his teammates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kyrie. I think there are a handful of guards that I think are must-see TV in one v. one," McGrady said. "Steph [Curry]. Dame [Lillard] is one of those guys. I even put somebody like Bradley Bill in there. De'Aaron Fox. But to me, it's Kyrie. I crown Kyrie as the best guard in the league. One v one. Yeah."

During his tenure in the NBA, Tracy McGrady was viewed among the best one-on-one guards in the NBA. The former seven-time All-Star was a relentless scorer in his prime, ending his career with 18,381 points scored and 4,161 assists to his name.

Kyrie Irving has a bad tendency to post-up players

Kyrie Irving is 6-foot-2, which is on the smaller side for an NBA player. That's why Irving's ball-handling ability is such a vital weapon to how he plays the game. The veteran guard's ability to create separation from his man is what allows him to influence an offense at a high level.

However, according to Theo Pinson, who was speaking on Tidal League's "Run Your Race" podcast, Irving has a tendency to post too much. Given Irving's lack of size and bulk, playing defenders in the post forces Irvign into difficult shots or ends up with him passing, giving up the ball:

"Ky thinks he’s a four (power forward) for some damn reason," Pinson said. "We have this debate all the time. Bruh, you are 6-foot. You are not a four."

Expand Tweet

However, Irving does have some advantages over bigger players in the post. He has an elite burst of speed, changing his pace in an instant, which, coupled with his high-level footwork, can leave a bigger, slower player trying to keep up. Yet, teams will rarely leave such a talented offensive threat in one-on-one situations.

As such, Irving often faces double teams or hard digs when going to work in the post. That's when the veteran guard is forced into hitting fadeaways or facing up and then going to work off the dribble with the shot clock winding down.

Nevertheless, if you need a bucket, and it needs to come from an isolated possession, there are very few players you would rather have with the ball in their hands.