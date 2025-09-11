  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Tracy McGrady underlines how Kobe Bryant helped Shaquille O'Neal win 2000 NBA championship: "I was like this mf arrived"

Tracy McGrady underlines how Kobe Bryant helped Shaquille O'Neal win 2000 NBA championship: "I was like this mf arrived"

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 11, 2025 20:23 GMT
Lakers Kobe Bryant tries to defend the Orlando Magic
Lakers Kobe Bryant tries to defend the Orlando Magic's Tracy McGrady in the first half at the Staple (image credit: getty)

Tracy McGrady recently disregarded the narrative that Kobe Bryant was just the second option or Shaquille O’Neal’s sidekick during the LA Lakers’ three-peat run. McGrady pointed to a specific moment from the 2000 NBA Finals.

Ad
“When I'm watching the NBA Finals and Shaq fouls out of that game, and Kobe took over, I'm running around my house going crazy watching my dude take over this game,” McGrady said on Wednesday, via "Gil’s Arena." “That's when I was like this motherf***er arrived, he is that dude.
“So when I'm watching him at that time, I'm not looking at him to be a sidekick or a second option. I'm looking at him like he's that dude.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

McGrady referred to Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers. O’Neal was dominant throughout the game, but with 2:33 left in overtime, he fouled out.

Bryant stepped up, scoring eight of the team’s 16 points in OT, and knocked down three of his last four shots. He finished with 28 points, leading the Lakers to a 120-118 victory.

The win prevented Indiana from tying the series 2-2 and change the momentum of the finals. LA went on to finish the job in six games, capturing its first of three consecutive championships.

Ad

Tracy McGrady reflects on the opportunity to put up a better performance than Kobe Bryant’s 81 points

Tracy McGrady put on a show in the Orlando Magic’s game against Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards on March 10, 2004. McGrady scored 62 points but he was not satisfied despite his career-high performance.

The Hall of Famer admitted on Arenas' podcast on Wednesday that he didn’t feel like he was at his best. He added that he could have topped Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game that came almost two years later.

Ad
“I remember going back to the locker room and I was like, ‘He wasn’t even on fire,'” Arenas said, via "Gil's Arena." “He was supposed to have like 80, 90 here.”
“This was before the 81,” McGrady said. “If he had the 81, man, I probably would have locked in a little bit.”

Even though he scored 62, McGrady wasn’t as efficient as he would've wanted. While he shot 54.05%, he was just 35.7% from beyond the arc and 65.4% from the free-throw line. If he was sharper late in the game, he could have crossed the 80-point mark.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez