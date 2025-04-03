"Tracy smoking the weed" - NBA fans react to Tracy McGrady's verdict on LeBron James-Kobe Bryant 1v1 matchup

NBA legend Tracy McGrady thinks LeBron James wouldn't stand a chance against former Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and other one-on-one specialists in the league. McGrady gave James his flowers as the best basketball player but limited his praise to the Lakers superstar being a team player. McGrady believes James lacks the skills to excel on an island against players who perfected their craft as one-on-one players.

McGrady namedropped Bryant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden and boldly claimed James would get crushed in a one-on-one matchup with such players.

"Yeah, I think he’ll get crushed — amongst guys that are actually in the NBA," McGrady said on the Makeshift Project podcast on Mar. 27. "And I’m sure LeBron would tell you that. Because his game is naturally built for five-on-five. He’s not a one-on-one basketball player.

"Kobe is a one-on-one basketball player. Kyrie is a one-on-one basketball player. James Harden — these guys are one-on-one basketball players. And LeBron can’t do anything with that."

Tracy McGrady's bold comments divided NBA fans. Some believed he was off the target about his assessment of LeBron James, while others agreed.

One fan wrote:

"Tracy smoking the weed"

Another added:

"Not taking “tmac” seriously. A 40 year old Bron would still dominate everyone in a 1 v 1 lmao"

One fan posted a highlight reel of James playing one-on-basketball:

One fan agreed with McGrady, saying:

"only guys like kd and chet are good at 1v1’s"

Another added:

"Lebron getting smoked by everyone"

One fan said:

"He was getting BAKED in one-on-one games vs Michael Beasley in practice in Miami"

LeBron James is not a fan of one-on-one basketball

LeBron James has openly admitted he's not a fan of one-on-one basketball despite the audience and players' tendency to favor that brand of basketball. The Lakers superstar once berated the narratives and support for one-on-ones on an Xs and Os level during his appearance on the "Mind The Game" podcast's season one.

While discussing the avenues favorable matchups open up during a game with his former podcast partner, JJ Redick, who is now the Lakers coach, James said:

"Everyone now has a narrative of this thing called, 'I have a bag, or, 'He doesn't have a bag.' It bothers the f**k out of me. Everyone thinks just because you get a favorable matchup that it means it's one-on-one time. 'Let's play ones,' that's all you hear the kids talk about now. ... What the f**k is this? This is not a Jordan vs. Bird Nintendo"

James's idea is to create a numbers game on the backside by drawing two defenders on the ball and creating a four vs. three advantage to generate a better shot.

