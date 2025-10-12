  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • "TRADE AD FOR ANYTHING": Mavericks fans want Anthony Davis gone after disastrous preseason loss to Hornets

"TRADE AD FOR ANYTHING": Mavericks fans want Anthony Davis gone after disastrous preseason loss to Hornets

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:10 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"TRADE AD FOR ANYTHING": Mavericks fans want Anthony Davis gone after disastrous preseason loss (Image Source: Imagn)

Several Dallas Mavericks fans were livid with Anthony Davis after the team's 120-116 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Davis had 12 points, four rebounds and one assist. He shot 50.0%.

Ad

However, some of the team's flaws due to Davis playing at power forward on offense and center on defense came to light. He ended the night with the worst +/- among starters at -24.

The Mavericks didn't have enough spacing to work with on offense after deploying another center alongside Davis, who prefers to play at the four. Meanwhile, defensively, he was seemingly slower than usual on getting out on the perimeter and guarding players outside the paint.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison emphasized defense when he swapped Luka Doncic with Anthony Davis as the franchise star in a polarizing decision that still baffles many. After Davis failed to deliver on Friday, the Mavericks fans, who remain sour about the move, called for the 10x All-Star's trade.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here's how they reacted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The sample size is just not enough for any Anthony Davis criticism

The Mavericks haven't seen enough of Anthony Davis and this new-look Mavericks team to draw any conclusions. Davis remains an elite two-way big man in the NBA, who can play the four or five. While the spacing issues and Davis's lack of size against bigger and bulkier centers can be problematic, they are solvable.

Ad

The Mavericks have the depth to make either work. Davis has the IQ to make reads on offense to play at power forward and become the offensive hub for brief stretches. He won't clog the paint that way for his frontcourt pairings, mainly Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford.

Davis is also working his way back into shape after coming into camp heavier than his usual weight. His official weight was 15 lbs more. Davis said it was a deliberate decision as he's lost weight over the season previously, impacting his game in the post.

It was also just the Mavericks' second preseason game. They are installing new schemes on both ends, influenced by recent assistant coaching hires after several personnel changes under Jason Kidd's staff.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications