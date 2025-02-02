"Trade Bron and Bronny to Cleveland" - Former Finals MVP wants Lakers to rebuild around Luka Doncic after blockbuster deal 

Celtics legend and former NBA Finals MVP, Paul Pierce, has weighed in on LeBron James' future following the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

Getting Luka Doncic, who's 26 years old and one of the best players in the NBA, is a huge deal for the 18-time NBA champions. However, it presents them with an uncomfortable reality of differing timelines.

LeBron James is 40 years old, and it's difficult to see a starting backcourt of James and Doncic holding up against the league's best offenses during the playoffs.

Both these players have vastly decorated playoff resumes, but Doncic has acquired a bit of a reputation for not giving it his all on the defensive end in the postseason.

Similarly, LeBron, once one of the league's most terrifying defensive presences, has slowed down considerably well into the third decade of his NBA career.

Paul Pierce therefore suggested a reunion to where it all started for LeBron James - his native state team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are in the midst of a great season and have a team that is firing on all cylinders. However, this seems unlikely to ever come into fruition.

