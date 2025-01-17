"Trade confirmed": Lakers insider, NBA fans react as Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and 4 other Jazz stars ruled out of Pelicans game

The Utah Jazz are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a regular season matchup on Friday. However, the Jazz announced the absence of six key players just a day before the game, citing various reasons. Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Micah Potter, Lauri Markkanen and Johnny Juzang have all been ruled out for the game against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

The news, reported by Jazz insider Tony Jones, quickly sparked reactions on social media, with fans sharing candid thoughts about the team’s depleted lineup.

Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin found humor in the Jazz listing their star players as out for the game against the Pelicans. Alongside his reaction, he sparked speculation by sharing a cryptic two-word comment.

"Trade confirmed," Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin tweeted.

"The tank is rolling," commented a fan.

"This tanking is getting out of hand," a user wrote.

"When does Hardy start picking up ward ballers to help us lose some games?" a fan said.

"At this point just say who’s been ruled in," a user commented.

"“Getting a look at the young guys” again Tony," said another.

The Utah Jazz have endured a challenging season, ranking among the league’s worst teams. Under Will Hardy’s leadership, the team has struggled to find consistency and is likely headed for the lottery in the 2025 NBA draft.

Currently sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference standings, the Jazz hold a dismal 10-29 record through 39 games. Adding to their woes, they have dropped seven of their last 10 matchups.

Amid this slump, several Jazz players have been linked to potential trades as the Feb. 7 deadline approaches. Key names such as Walker Kessler, Colin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson are among those rumored to be on the move, signaling possible changes for the struggling franchise.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs. new Orleans Pelicans?

The Utah Jazz versus New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT).

The Jazz versus Pelicans game will be telecast live on Gulf Coast Sports (local) and KJZZ (local), while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.

