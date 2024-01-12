"Trade everyone but Bron & AD": LA Lakers fans ready to move on from Austin Reaves after embarrassing loss against Suns  

LA Lakers fans were discouraged after the team was trounced 127-109 by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The team's superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves failed to notch up solid performances as they were outplayed thoroughly. The loss now puts them at 19-20 and tenth in the West, further denting their chances of making the playoffs and championships. This led to an outrage on social media where they criticized the side and even asked to trade Reaves if it meant making the Lakers legitimate championship contenders.

One fan minced no words when he called out the side following their defeat:

Trade everyone but Bron & AD. I’m at that point... nothing but love for Reaves but he can go to if we getting back a star player…. Also fire Darvin Ham !!!!

More reactions poured in as fans debated online:

Fans hammered the Lakers following their loss to the Suns

The unit boasted depth and versatility on their roster, but they have still been heavily reliant on James and Davis to deliver. On the game front, the Lakers were outdone by the Suns superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

For LA, James had a quiet night with just 10 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Also having a forgettable day was Anthony Davis (13 points and five rebounds). D'Angelo Russell (19 points) and Max Christie (14 points) came off the bench to provide some spunk, but it wasn't enough. Reaves finished with 13 points and six assists. Up next, they play the Utah Jazz away before returning to a six-game home stretch.

What can LA Lakers get for including Austin Reaves in a trade?

At this point, the team needs players who will be the right fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As the trade deadline draws closer, the Purple and Gold are linked with Chicago Bulls' stars Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. Of late, Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray has emerged as a strong contender, and according to Silverscreen and Roll, the LA Lakers think-tank was ready to deal Reaves (who was potentially untouchable) only if they get more value in return.

If the side needs bigger stars, they will need to add more than one promising name alongside Austin Reaves, and that would mean either D'Angelo Rusell or Rui Hachimura.

This season, Reaves is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. LA will need assistance and whether it comes from Murray or LaVine, they will need to ensure that they have the right parts that help them make the most of what James is offering for them at 39.