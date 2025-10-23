  • home icon
  "Trade Flagg for Luka and Then We Can Get Dirk": Mavericks Fans Weirded out as Dirk Nowitzki Doesn't Show up for Cooper Flagg's Debut 

"Trade Flagg for Luka and Then We Can Get Dirk": Mavericks Fans Weirded out as Dirk Nowitzki Doesn't Show up for Cooper Flagg's Debut 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:27 GMT
"Trade Flagg for Luka and Then We Can Get Dirk": Mavericks Fans Weirded out as Dirk Nowitzki Doesn't Show up for Cooper Flagg's Debut (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dallas Mavericks fans were left unimpressed after franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki didn't show up for Cooper Flagg's debut on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Nowitzki has attended notable games since his retirement and was expected by the fan base to show support for the Mavericks' newest franchise centerpiece.

Instead, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson attended the showdown in Dallas. Nowitzki, meanwhile, was in LA, showing support for his former rookie, Luka Doncic, now with the Lakers, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nowitzki attended LA's practice. He was also at Doncic's Lakers debut in February last season.

Nowitzki's preferences triggered a prominent section of the Mavericks' faithful on Wednesday as they expected him to acknowledge the Flagg era, owing to his influence on the franchise. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the former NBA champion on X.

One fan taunted Dirk Nowitzki for his affinity towards Luka Doncic with the following comment:

Another called him out for not showing enough loyalty to the Mavericks:

One fan added:

Another joked:

One fan said:

A potential reason why Dirk Nowitzki might be in LA is the start of his stint with Prime as one of their on-air broadcast talents. The Lakers play the Timberwolves on Friday on the streaming platform, which Nowitzki could be covering.

Cooper Flagg underwhelms in Mavericks debut as team surrenders to Victor Wembanyama

Cooper Flagg's NBA debut didn't go as planned. The No. 1 pick struggled in his first showdown against Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday, managing only 10 points on 4 of 13 shooting. Flagg had 10 rebounds, which was one of the highlights of his performance.

The former Duke star went scoreless in the first half. The Mavericks lost 125-92 in Flagg's debut, adding to his and the team's woes on the night. Dallas had no answer for Wembanyama, who dropped 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks on 71.4% shooting. He was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

It was a close game until the first quarter, but once Wembanyama's brilliance kicked in, there wasn't much the Mavericks could do to turn the tide around. Anthony Davis got in foul trouble in the second quarter with four, while Dereck Lively II was underused, playing for only 10 minutes after having little to no impact. He also had four fouls before halftime.

Cooper Flagg will hope for a better showing on Friday when the Mavericks host the Wizards.

Arhaan Raje

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

