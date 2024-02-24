"Trade himself": Nikola Jokic's triple-double record sparks hilarious teammate commentary

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a resounding 130-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. “The Joker” finished the game with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists to help snap the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak. Jokic joined LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Maurice Stokes as the only players with a triple-double against every opponent in the NBA.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP very nearly accomplished the feat in the first half. He already had 10 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 18 minutes of action. If not for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma tipping away a Jokic lob to Michael Porter Jr., the Denver superstar would have gotten a triple-double early.

Reggie Jackson, who plays backup point guard for the Nuggets, had this to say about Nikola Jokic’s staggering achievement:

“He needs to wait a couple of years and trade himself so he can get one against the Nuggets. Just kidding. The dude is special. The way he goes about the game. The way he plays. He plays it the right way. It never feels like he’s chasing it.”

Unlike James and Westbrook, Jokic has only played for one franchise in his NBA career. The only way he will have a chance of recording a triple-double against the Denver Nuggets is if he would play for another team.

Jokic’s accomplishment is more on the level of Stokes, who also suited up for only one team. He was with the Royals when the team was based in Rochester and when the franchise moved to Cincinnati.

Nikola Jokic’s triple-double was the 16th this season, trailing only Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis’ 18. Over the past three years, the Serbian has finished at the top of the NBA in this category. If “Domas” sustains his output, he will break Jokic stranglehold.

The Nuggets aren’t likely to let go of Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is in the first of a five-year, $276.1 million contract he signed in 2022. He has a $62.8 million player option leading into the 2027-28 season. Jokic will only be 33 if he plays out his contract with the defending champs.

“The Joker” is also likely to age well based on how he plays basketball. Even today, he has never been reliant on athleticism and speed. Jokic dominates with his unmatched reading of the game, playmaking and anticipation. He could continue playing that role until he is over 40.

If Denver decides to move on from the player who led the franchise to its first championship, his triple-double days could be over then. The Nuggets could end up being the only team Jokic will not have a triple-double against.